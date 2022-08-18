hamburger

Today’s Pick: Union Bank of India (₹40.95): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 18, 2022

Latest rally began at ₹34

The stock of Union Bank of India, which was in a downtrend between November and June, has turned and the short-term trend is bullish. The latest rally began around ₹34 last month. On Wednesday, , it breached a resistance at ₹40, which confirmed a double-bottom pattern.

While the pattern indicates a target of ₹46, there are resistances at ₹42.50 and ₹44. Nonetheless, this stock can be considered for intraday trades on Thursday. So, buy with a stop-loss at ₹40 for a target of ₹42.50. If the stock opens the session below ₹40, do not trade. If it opens with a gap-up, wait for a dip to ₹41 and then buy.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on August 18, 2022
Union Bank of India
