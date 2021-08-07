What is the short-term outlook for SBI Cards stock?

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
I am holding SBI Cards at ₹1,036. What is the short-term outlook?
Sanjay Kaimal
SBI Cards and Payment Services (₹1,018.6): The stock of SBI Cards and Payment Services has been on a sideways consolidation phase since early March this year, in a wide band between ₹880 and ₹1,140. Within this sideways movement, the stock took support at around ₹920 in late July following a short-term downtrend. Subsequently, it began to trend upwards and conclusively breached the key psychological resistance at ₹1,000 in late July. Nevertheless, the stock met with a key resistance at ₹1,050 in the past week and has been in a near-term correction. Significant support at ₹1,000 is likely to provide base.
An upward reversal from this base can take the stock higher to ₹1,050. A conclusive break above this barrier will reinforce the bullish momentum and take it northwards to ₹1,080 and then to ₹1,120-1,140 band. A further breakthrough of this resistance zone can take the stock higher to ₹1,200 levels over the medium term. On the downside, if the stock tumbles below ₹1,000 it can decline to ₹960 and then to ₹920 levels in the short term. Next supports are placed at ₹900 and ₹880.
A fall below ₹880 will alter the sideways movement and drag the stock down to ₹840 and then to ₹800 levels over the medium term.
You can stay invested and average the stock in declines with a medium-term stop-loss at ₹870.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
A close below the support of ₹47,000 gives the contract a considerable bearish bias
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...