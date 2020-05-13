Covid-19 has hit sugar stocks on weak demand. But is the market fear overdone?

Prices of many sugar stocks have been falling since beginning of the year. The fall has been sharper since March with the Covid-19 lockdown impacting demand. But market concerns over demand destruction appear a tad overdone, given that restaurants, cafés and bakeries across stated have started to open, reviving the demand.

Also, despite lower global prices for sugar, Indian sugar mills have been receiving a premium price for their sugar from Indonesia and Iran. Thus, the current sugar season 1 October 2019-30 September 2020, is likely to finish with a lower closing stock than the previous year.

Reduced inventory, higher exports, and the MSP on sugar which will protect margins are in fact positives for sugar mills.

Demand destruction to be limited

As per estimates of ISMA, between 1 October 2019 and 30 April 2020, output of sugar mills was 25.8 million tonne — down 20 per cent from the production of 32.17 million tonnes in the same period last year.

This can’t be blamed on the lockdown due to Covid-19.

Even before March, it was quite evident that in the current sugar season (October 2019-September 2020) mills will report a sharply lower output as cane production was down. By September this year, mills are expected to produce a total of 26.5 million tonnes of sugar (versus 32.95 million tonnes last season). This drop in output, would reduce the inventories at mills.

The current season opened with a stock of 14.5 million tonnes. Consumption this season will be lower than last year, but won’t be down very sharply. In the first 5 months of the season (i.e., till February 2020), despatches by sugar mills were higher by 10.24 lakh tonne over last year. This offset the drop in sales in March and April (by about 10 lakh tonne over last year), according to ISMA.

In the next two months, as the lockdown gets lifted across States, sugar consumption should pick up. Unlike textiles, auto or some consumer goods, sugar is an essential commodity, and demand can’t be low on a sustained basis.

While May and June may see lower dispatches than last year, full year demand is unlikely to be sharply lower.

In 2018-19 (SS), the full year sugar consumption was 25.5 million tonnes. In 2019-20 (SS), it could be around 25 million tonnes. With opening stock of 14.5 million tonne for 2019-20 (SS), the total availability will be 41 million tonne. After exports of 5 million tonne and domestic consumption of 25 million tonne, the closing stock will be 11 million tonne.

Export opportunities

With shortage of packing materials and labour at ports, there were problems in sending sugar consignments to export markets in April.

Per data of ISMA, as of April 30, sugar mills had entered into a contract for exporting 4.2 million tonne of sugar and had exported 3.6 million tonne. That said, the situation has improved in the last 10-15 days.

Demand from Indonesia and Iran for Indian sugar has been good. Though international prices are down from about 15 cents a pound in February to about 10.5 cents a pound now, price paid by Iran and Indonesian for Indian sugar is higher.

According to data collected by BusinessLine, the price mills receive for their sugar from buyers in Iran and Indonesia comes to about ₹20-21/kg. With the subsidy of the government which is ₹10.4/kg (announced in September last year for a total of 6 million tonne of sugar under the MAEQ scheme), the total realisation comes to ₹31/kg which is equal to the price they get in the domestic market.

Given that mills were exporting sugar at prices lower than in the domestic market, in the past, the current trend is heartening.

The Indian sugar mill industry may export at least 5-5.5 million tonne of sugar this year against 3.8 million tonne last year.

Thailand, which is a large exporter of sugar in the world, is having less supplies this year due to drop in cane output due to drought conditions. Hence, key markets including Indonesia are now looking for supplies from India.

Also while all along Indian mills couldn’t sell their sugar in Indonesia, recently, the latter modified the quality requirements and also gave Indian mills a concessional import duty.

Medium-term outlook

Given the above-mentioned positives, it may be a good time to hold on to investments in sugar stocks.

Minimum selling price protecting margins, the government’s order on EBP (ethanol-blended petrol programme) and gradual pick up in demand post the lockdown, should augur well for these stocks over the medium-term.