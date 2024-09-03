Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, idol makers in Gujarat’s Rajkot city, are complaining about low demand for their idols. They attribute the decline in demand to the financial losses incurred by people due to disruptions caused by heavy rainfall this year. Despite the lack of customers, artisans are diligently working to create specially-themed idols for the 10-day festival, which will be celebrated starting September 7.
