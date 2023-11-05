Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Friday said it was important to celebrate those who made a difference to the world around them, as they are the ones who have the courage to decide and act with conviction.
Bringing about a change gives the biggest satisfaction, Singh - who was the chief guest at businessline’s Changemaker Awards 2023 - said, while appreciating the efforts being made by entrepreneurs in the social sphere, that helped make a positive difference in India’s rural areas.
