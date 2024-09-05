According to the 2024 State of Global Air Report, 464 children under the age of five in India and 2000 children globally die from air pollution daily. Air pollution is now the second leading cause of child mortality worldwide. Jointly produced by the Health Effects Institute and UNICEF, the new report highlights the deadly impact of PM2.5 particles linked to over 90% of air pollution-related deaths, including heart and lung conditions, diabetes, and dementia.

According to reports, low and middle-income countries bear the brunt of air pollution, affecting mostly young children. The report further states that indoor air pollution from dirty fuels is a major contributor that led to nearly 50 lakh child deaths in 2021. As per the report, key pollution sources include fossil fuel plants, traffic, poor waste management, and agricultural waste burning.

The 6th Annual World Air Quality Report ranks New Delhi as the most polluted capital city, and India ranks third globally for pollution in 2023. According to the report, toxic air is cutting the average life expectancy of its residents by about three years in India, with northern regions like Delhi losing up to 5.4 years. A joint meeting is scheduled for September 5 by the Delhi government to develop a plan to combat pollution, involving multiple departments. The report stresses urgent reforms as air pollution in India cuts lifespans 1.3 times more than malnutrition and 4.4 times more than alcohol use, posing a greater threat than smoking.