Thousands of farmers marched towards the Punjab assembly in Chandigarh on Monday to submit a memorandum stating their demands. The march was part of the farmers’ protest that began on Sunday under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union to press for demands.

The farmers are protesting against alleged delays in the implementation of an agriculture policy, claiming that the Punjab government had not taken any meaningful step on it. The AAP government assumed power two-and-a-half-years ago but the promised agriculture policy is yet to be implemented, they allege.

The other demands of the farmers include the promotion of chemical-free crops, compensation to the families of farmers who committed suicide, and curbing the drugs problem in the state. The five-day protest that began on Sunday is being held on the Dussehra ground in Chandigarh’s Sector 34. A three-day session of the assembly began on Monday.