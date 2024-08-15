Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ are not mere words but they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people. People’s suggestions for Viksit Bharat include governance reforms, speedy justice delivery system, promoting traditional medicines, PM said at Red Fort. People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making nation manufacturing hub, seed capital, he added.
