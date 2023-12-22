Have we forgotten about the Audi A4? Has Ingolstadt forgotten about it? Has the increased focus on electric vehicles and SUVs taken away all the attention from this model lineup? The answer to that, although a resounding no, could have been more spontaneous. At one point, the A4 was one of the best-selling Audis, and now, in a sea of (undoubtedly talented) crossover and SUV products from Audi, it isn’t everywhere, as it once was. We take the A4 for a drive to see if it still has what it takes to be a formidable choice in a segment that once was the bread and butter for many premium carmakers.

What powers it?

Underpinned by the ubiquitous MQB platform, the A4 is still a front-wheel drive offering. Like the Q3, it is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 187 bhp and 32.6 kgm of peak torque. A dual-clutch transmission is a standard affair, and it does make life on the move quite easy.

The well-made cabin comes equipped with a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front seats, and more | Photo Credit: Kaizad Adil Darukhanawala

What’s it like it to drive?

Especially in the Indian context, the A4 was never known to be the absolute driver’s choice in the segment. This wouldn’t have been surprising back in the day, when BMWs were unquestionably more engaging than just about anything else. Things have changed a fair bit in the segment, but the A4 is, while precise and confident on the move, more focussed on offering a stable drive. The ride too is commendable, and minor bumps on urban roads — which is where the A4 is most likely to be used — are handled with ease.

Anything else?

Looks-wise, the A4 continues with the tradition of donning the automotive equivalent of a three-piece suit to every occasion. It looks fairly sharp without trying too hard, and the credit goes to Audi’s single-frame grille, LED headlamps, and those nice-looking wheels. Having said that, let’s also remind ourselves that it might be a suit that the A4 has donned, but it’s not a bespoke one. It does lack individuality to some extent. The interior isn’t an entirely different story, either. The well-made cabin comes equipped with a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front seats, a sunroof, a digital driver display, and more. It lacks the newness of some of the recent Audi models, and while not short on space, comfort, or trademark Audi quality, it could’ve done with a refresh.

At ₹43.85 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, the A4 does present a strong case for itself. Despite its slight shortcomings, the A4 is still a wonderful product. In closing, we can definitely say that, from the way it drives to how it looks, the A4 deserves more attention from the market.

© Motoring World