Apache RR 310: Street style to sprocket rocket

Born out of the collaboration with BMW Motorrad, the TVS Apache RR 310 has carved itself a niche following. It was not expected to set the sales chart on fire, but, if the mission was to deliver a pure, sporty motorcycling experience in the 300cc class, then it has clearly accomplished that successfully. First launched in 2017, it has already seen two upgrades, one in 2019 when the fit and finish was further refined and the race-tuned slipper clutch was introduced. The second update was last year, when the engine was upgraded to meet BS VI emission norms, and additions like the four ride-modes and throttle by wire made the RR 310 even more performance focused.

TVS Motor has used the opportunity to launch the 2021 model year Apache RR 310 to further refine the offering and to also launch its new ‘Built To Order’ (BTO) customisation and personalisation programme. The RR 310 will be the first motorcycle from TVS Motor to be offered for this level of personalised performance upgrades. More bikes from the company’s portfolio are expected to follow suit, but for now buyers for the 2021 Apache RR 310 can go to the dedicated web configurator or download the TVS ARIVE app and choose the specific features that they want to add on to their RR310 before placing an order. This is one of the first factory customisation/ personalisation programs to be offered for customers by a motorcycle manufacturer. Some of these new add-on features can also be retro-fitted in previous year models of the RR 310.

Design and build

The RR 310 was was designed to be different, and offer a unique riding experience compared to the BMW 310 R - the German brand’s sibling that is contract-manufactured by TVS. The design of the RR 310 already gave it one of the most sporty, performance-focused profiles in this engine displacement class. The committed riding posture, the sleek, aerodynamic fairing merging onto the shapely fuel tank made the RR 310 stand out in the increasingly crowded market for entry performance bikes. If you thought that the bright livery this TVS bike sported till now was eye-catching, wait to see it shod with the new red or black alloy wheels. What you see in these pictures is the Race Kit add-ons and the race replica graphic inspired by the TVS Racing OMC bikes.

Built to Order

The ride position for the RR 310 was already committed, and yet comfortably upright for long rides. But buyers for the 2021 model have been given the option (in race kit) to choose a more track-focused position with a slightly more rear set footpeg that can also be positioned 30mm higher to allow for improved lean angles (a little over four degrees) while tackling corners. They also get the option to personalise their motorcycle with a unique race number, available as a graphic on the visor. The Race Kit also allows for a change of the stock handlebar, which can be replaced with an aggressive, tucked in handlebar that allows a closer hold and an even more committed riding posture.

The Dynamic kit too offers a range of add-ons and upgrades to make the RR 310 visually stand out from the stock version. Some of them are interchangeable with both the performance kits on offer. One cool looking addition is the anti-rust brass coated drive chain. The big change, though, if you are an avid biker who’s keen on improving your track performance and manners will be the 20-step adjustable front and rear suspension upgrade. Fully adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping character, the suspension can be fine-tuned with just a twist of the wave bite key. With the ability to ‘unlock’ a huge number of combinations for the bike’s stem lock key, the new cut format also enables the key itself to be used like a screwdriver for choosing the right setting for the suspension.

So what do the suspension adjustments change in terms of riding character? It is a process of selection that you’ll need time to fully understand and get right for your specific needs. But basically, preload allows tweaking the bike’s rider sag making the forks more or less accommodating of the rider’s weight. Rebound and compression damping adjustments will increase or reduce the amount of suspension travel; so basically you could choose between a more pliant or a stiffer ride. On the track, last week, experiencing the 2021 RR 310 at the Madras Motor Race Track, the nuances of the new adjustable suspension came through clearly to me. The sportier, track-ready setting makes a big impact to the performance of the bike while braking hard, tackling corners at speed and in its poise down the straights.

Bottom Line

TVS Motor is also upgrading the stock Apache RR 310 with a few more features being made available as standard. The most evident change that you'll notice is the racier exhaust note. The lean angle has also been improved with a steeper angle for the muffler; and the unique wave bite key will also be part of the stock bike. The connected instrument cluster that was launched as part of last year’s model has also been updated with new features like Digidocs. This gives riders the convenience of storing important documents like licenses, RC cards on the cluster via the TVS Connect app. The cluster will also feature a dynamic engine rev limit indicator, day trip meter and overspeed indication.

Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can also avail some of these features. Accessories such as the race handlebar, race footrest, race footpeg, and new cluster features in the form of software updates can be retrofitted to their motorcycles.

Prices for the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 start at ₹2.6 lakh (ex-showroom), and depending on the level of customisation and additional features chosen from the performance kits, it could cost an additional ₹12,000.