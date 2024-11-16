If I were to list the things that work well with the Audi Q8, the first would be its distinctly Urus-like looks. It tops the German carmaker’s SUV line-up in India, and it sits comfortably as the flagship non-S/RS SUV Coupe. Priced at ₹1.17 crore, ex-showroom, it doesn’t have too many direct rivals at that price point, either. The V6 powertrain sounds promising on paper, and there’s no dearth of premium features. Bits like 21-inch wheels and the distinctly outgoing colours like the Sakhir Gold Metallic we had on test only set it apart even further. All that sounds great, but how is it to live with? We find out.

Enlarged grille

Look at its front and it’ll be hard to not notice the new enlarged grille. The imposing styling is made stronger with the HD Matrix LED headlamps, 21-inch wheels with red brake callipers, a neat light bar at the rear, and a profile which is quite distinctly that of an Audi SUV Coupe. The silver skid plate at the front looks neat and inclusions like a detailed puddle lamp complete with the Audi logo and a lizard lurking beneath it are a nice touch.

Audi is known to have unquestionably some of the nicest cabins in the business, and the Q8 epitomises that. From the neatly stacked touchscreens and touch panels, superb-sounding and highly detailed Bang and Olufsen 3D audio system, to essential controls that are either physical (like the volume knob) or have some solid haptic feedback, the Q8 impresses and how. In terms of space, there’s not much to fault, either. Despite the sloping roofline, the space and comfort at the rear are both good. What can be improved in the cabin is the virtual cockpit; I won’t mind a higher-res display there with updated maps.

Quattro AWD

This is a flagship Audi, so it’d be wrong to assume that it doesn’t come with quattro AWD. Powering the car is a 3-litre V6 engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the combined output of the duo is a decent 335 bhp and 50.98 kg-m. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard and along with some help from the AWD system, it enables the Q8 to achieve 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. Keen drivers will be happy to know that it drives exactly how you expect a top-class Audi to be: stable, confident, and carrying more speed into corners than you’d expect. The AWD system also adds a sense of reassurance that the Q8 keeps things under control. Plus the engine doesn’t sound too bad, either, considering it’s not a full-fledged RS model.

Surprisingly, the ride quality is worth commenting on, too. It smoothens out road imperfections and even the rear-seat passengers don’t complain of it being too bouncy. The overall refinement makes the Audi Q8 an even more interesting proposition. Despite offering a fair bit of power, it doesn’t tire you. The ride comfort is commendable and the cabin remains free of rattle as well as noise. Body roll is minimal and the ability to carry decent momentum into corners is quite something.

In the absence of the BMW X6, the closest rival the Audi Q8 has is the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, but that comes with a higher price tag. For what it offers, the Q8 isn’t just good to drive, great to travel in, and quite handsome to look at, it offers a lot of value for your money. Which, like the Sakhir Gold paint it wears, just can’t be ignored, if you’re in the market for a luxury-focussed SUV Coupe