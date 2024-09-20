BMW Motorrad has launched the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure in India as completely built-up units. The twin-cylinder engine produces 105 bhp and 9.5 kg-m, while both models get 43 mm USD forks at the front, a 15-litre fuel tank, and a standard 6.5-inch TFT display. The F 900 GS benefits from more off-road-focussed inclusions like a taller handlebar and lower foot pegs (in comparison to the previous iteration), a reshaped tank, and even an Akrapovic exhaust. The F 900 GS Adventure, on the other hand, is more touring-focused and thus gets a comfortable seat, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and a different paint choice. The F 900 GS is priced at ₹13.75 lakh onwards whereas the F 900 GS Adventure starts at ₹14.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Triumph Speed T4 is here

Triumph India has launched the 2024 iteration of the Speed 400 at ₹2.4 lakh, ex-showroom. The 400 range now also benefits from a new entry-level model, the Speed T4, priced at ₹2.17 lakh. Powering the Speed T4 is a 399 cc liquid-cooled engine which makes 30.6 bhp and 3.67 kg-m — slightly less power and torque in comparison to the Speed 400. Despite the cost savings, it still gets traction control but loses out on USD forks, ride-by-wire tech, radial brake calliper, bar-end mirrors, and the wider rear tyre of the Speed 400.

Revolt offers new RV1 and RV1+ electric motorcycles

Two new electric motorcycles have been introduced in the Indian market by Revolt. These are the RV1 and the more premium RV1+, priced at ₹84,990 and ₹99,990 respectively. There are two battery choices for the RV1: a 2.2 kWh unit rated to offer 100 km of range, and a larger 3.24 kWh one, with which the RV1 can theoretically go up to 160 km on a full charge. According to Revolt’s claims, the RV1+ can be fast-charged in just 1.5 hours.

BMW X7 Signature Edition comes to India

BMW India has announced the arrival of the X7 Signature Edition SUV, priced at ₹1.33 crore, ex-showroom. The BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport Signature Edition is powered by a 3-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine which makes 381 bhp and 51.5 kg-m. This, with the assistance of a 48V electric motor, can send the large SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds. The Signature Edition gets a large chrome grille, Swarovski crystals in the headlights, a plush cabin with a panoramic sunroof, crystal door pins, etc.

