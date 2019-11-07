Collectibles and unique special editions to amp up festival cheer

If you are an aspiring collector or connoisseur of fine things, there are a few goodies from halo car brands you can order for the upcoming festival season, even if you can’t afford the cars themselves.

Christmas is always that time of the year when special editions and unique merchandise make their way into the market and this upcoming season will be made more interesting by these two brands and their handcrafted specialities.

Jaguar E-type Toolkit

Often referred to as the most beautiful car ever made, the Jaguar E-type is a design classic. An icon and an eternal favourite amongst collectors, the fully restored versions of the E-type easily command starting prices of over $150,000-200,000. But, for fans and collectors amongst us who can’t afford the classic on wheels, here is something close to the original in terms of emotional appeal.

Jaguar Classic is reintroducing the original Jaguar E-type toolkit, making it available for the first time in nearly 50 years. The owner’s toolkit was originally offered with Series-1 and Series-2 E-types and hasn’t been available since the final Series-2 was produced in 1971. Complete original toolkits are highly collectible rarities.

A Jaguar press release mentions “thanks to their unique access to engineering records, Jaguar Classic’s Genuine Parts experts have reproduced the toolkit to authentic specifications. The Jaguar branded tools come in a period-correct leatherette-covered canvas roll, and feature all items needed to carry out routine maintenance on the iconic sports car.” The E-type toolkit can be purchased directly from the recently-launched Jaguar Land Rover Classic online parts store at www.parts.jaguarlandroverclassic.com.

The site gives access to more than 50,000 Jaguar Land Rover Classic Genuine Parts and accessories including E-type body panels and the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System. The official release adds that the toolkit is also offered as an option for ‘E-type Reborn’ restoration customers. ‘E-type Reborn’ is a complete service from Jaguar Classic, offering the unique opportunity to buy a fully restored and highly collectible E-type direct from the vehicle’s original manufacturer.

Jaguar also mentions that every ‘E-type Reborn’ starts with a base vehicle sourced by Jaguar Classic’s E-type experts, which is then restored according to the company’s original 1960s factory specification. Unique access to build records, original drawings, and the team’s decades of experience ensures absolute authenticity, which has resulted in E-type Reborn restorations winning concours awards in Europe and North America in 2019.

Bentley’s luxury pens

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, Bentley Motors has extended its unique partnership with Graf von Faber-Castell to launch a new range of luxury pens. A collaboration between the two brands, which formed a partnership in 2018, this new collection of writing instruments joins the initial series.

A company statement mentions that the heritage of craftsmanship and unmistakable design which unites the two brands also combines Bentley’s spirit with the elegance of Graf von Faber-Castell for a unique writing experience. Distinctive and highly individual elements such as wood are crafted using techniques to deliver a special allure for a discerning audience. Bentley’s use of precision-crafted sustainable veneers in the cabins of its models are one of the marque’s unique features, forming an essential strand of the brand’s DNA. The Bentley release adds that Graf von Faber-Castell shares these values with its British partner. The renowned maker of luxury writing instruments, located in Stein Nürnberg, has always placed great emphasis on artistic workmanship and selected natural materials. Precious woods play a prominent role in the new collection, with the material’s grain emphasising the design and providing texture. This is what gives the pen its special look and feel.

The Fountain pen, Rollerball pen and Ballpoint pen in the new “Graf von Faber-Castell for Bentley” range feature barrels crafted in sable black ebony – one of the most opulent and hardest precious woods in the world. The natural distinctions in the lightly textured black wood of the ebony barrels help to illustrate the individual character of each pen, ensuring that it becomes intimately familiar to individual owners. All of the metal parts that adorn the writing instruments are platinum plated.

The Bentley statement also mentions that the fountain pens feature an 18-carat gold magnum nib. Its iridium tip delivers a smooth and refined writing experience and to ensure each nib is of outstanding quality, every single one is individually “run in” by hand.