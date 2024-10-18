A new Skoda is always exciting news, but this one is going to be more special. It’s after all Skoda’s maiden entry into the sub-four-metre SUV segment, where it will face competition from cars like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet, among others. It will also be Skoda’s crucial chance to make its mark in the sub-four-metre space that’s responsible for 62 per cent of overall car sales in the country. Of this, 30 per cent are SUVs, and the new Skoda can turn things around for the group. That’s a lot of weight on the 3,995-mm-long car’s shoulders, and we got a taster in the form of a pre-launch media drive organised by the company. It appears that Skoda is ready to take on the mightiest of rivals, but how does it feel as a product?

Before that, and more importantly, what is it called? The name’s Kylaq, which according to the company is derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘crystal’ and is inspired by Mount Kailash. It’s the third Skoda based on the MQB A0 IN platform but the first adopting the company’s Modern Solid design language, so you can expect some visual bits shared with the Elroq.

While our test car was covered under camouflage, having seen the production version in the flesh (at Skoda’s design HQ), I can confirm that it looks like a compacted version of the Kushaq. The bonnet is slightly sculpted, it has a split headlight setup, the grille is wide and the rear has squared-up taillights. It’s a touch bland from the profile, I feel, although the new smoke-grey alloy wheels look good. There are roof rails, a neat shark-fin antenna, and even a sunroof. It measures 3,995 mm (under four metres, naturally) in length, has a wheelbase of 2,564 mm (which is comparable to others in the segment), and a respectable ground clearance of 189 mm.

It looks like a compacted version of the Kushaq | Photo Credit: Skoda

Cabin

Like the exterior, the interior too was covered up, but the Kylaq’s cabin is expected to offer a Kushaq-like experience, in terms of design and feel. I’d like to reserve my judgment on space and practicality until we get to see the full interior, but it’s clear from the preview drive that the seats were firm yet comfortable, with decent levels of support and comfort at the front. In terms of features, the Kylaq is supposed to be equipped quite well with a long list of features including buyer favourites like a 360-degree camera, wireless charging and phone connectivity, cruise control, and even ADAS, among others. Safety has been a top priority for the carmaker, and we don’t see it skimping on that in the Kylaq.

Engine

The compact SUV will be powered by a three-cylinder 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 115 bhp and 18 kg-m. It’s a small three-cylinder engine, so it can be forgiven for sounding a bit gruff, but there are no complaints about its power delivery. Until 2000 rpm, which is when the turbocharger kicks in, there isn’t much happening, but beyond that, it’s a completely different story.

The engine doesn’t let its small size come in the way of enthusiastic driving, especially when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. The 6-speed automatic is likely to be appreciated since it’s more practical but it’s also not as enthusiastic-centred. Having said that, I found the manual gearbox had long throws, which does hamper the experience slightly.

Around the CoASTT racetrack (Coimbatore) where the preview event was held, the Kylaq exhibited impeccable chassis balance, for what it is. So, unsurprisingly for a Skoda, it’s expected to be as confidence-inspiring out on the public road. The ride quality, too, was worth nothing, as we encountered many bumps and loose pebbles on a stretch of unpaved road, and the Kylaq absorbed it all without transmitting much into the cabin — both at the front and the back.

Strategic entry

Skoda might have been late to the sub-four-metre SUV segment, but the Kylaq appears to be a well-thought-out product. Its pricing will be crucial, but with the underpinning platform substantially localised and Skoda having understood what works (and doesn’t) for the Indian buyer, we doubt they’ll have an issue in getting it right. Watch this space, as things are bound to get exciting.

