Italian luxury supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has marked its 60th anniversary and its move away from pure naturally aspirated petrol engines with the unveiling of its first plug-in hybrid powertrain model. The new Revuelto, unveiled late last week, is the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) from the marque. Aside of the Sian one-off, this is the first electrified production Lambo and will be followed suit by a complete replacement of the brand’s current ICE-only portfolio over the coming years.

Lamborghini claims that the Reveulto defines a new paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness, and driving pleasure from its new architecture, innovative design; maximum-efficiency aerodynamics, and new carbon frame concept. An output of 1015 CV is delivered from the combined power of a new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time. The engine works synergistically with two front axial flux motors and a radial flux electric motor positioned above the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox debuting on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. The three electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion high-specific-power (4,500 W/kg) battery pack that also supports a fully electric drive mode. The extensive use of carbon fibre and lightweight materials, combined with the engine power, contributes to achieving the best weight-to-power ratio in the history of Lamborghini at 1.75 kg/CV. The new Revuelto combines these attributes to deliver peak performance figures at the peak- an acceleration from 0-100 kmph in only 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 kmph.

Design and Cabin

The vertically-opening scissor doors contribute to creating the character of Revuelto

An official statement about the Revuelto mentions that it stays true to Lamborghini design DNA but establishes a new stylistic language. It links with the iconic and legendary Lamborghini V12 cars of the past throughout the new shape. The vertically opening scissor doors contribute to creating the character of Revuelto. The new model’s design is said to have been inspired by aerospace elements, characterized by sculpted surfaces and multiple triangular elements.

The rear is a tribute to the hybrid V12. The fully-exposed longitudinal engine highlights the mechanical heart of the Revuelto, visually connecting it to the double hexagonal exhaust surmounted by the geometrically profiled wing, framed by headlamp clusters with the Y-shape light signatures. The “Y” is also the hallmark of the driver-oriented interior. Every aspect of the cabin is clearly Lamborghini, combining a perfect balance between a digital and physical experience both in daily driving and track environments. The visual centre of the cabin houses a pronounced carbon-fiber profile, with a “spaceship” design that encloses the central air vents and the 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen, the technological heart of the car.

With Revuelto, Lamborghini initiates a new immersive, shared driving experience where the driver and front passenger can simultaneously view the same information on two displays: the 12.3-inch digital cockpit on the driver’s side and the 9.1-inch display installed on the passenger-side dashboard. Revuelto introduces the “swipe” function in a Lamborghini, allowing the driver and passenger to move applications and information from the central display to the side displays with the same intuitive, gestural ease as using a smartphone. Revuelto is the production Lamborghini model that offers the most potential for personalization. In fact, 400 bodywork colors are offered, along with many more personalization options at the client’s disposal. For aerodynamics, optimum efficiency was achieved by combining high downforce with minimal drag, says Lamborghini. The new active rear wing has been created to ensure the best aerodynamic performance in all driving conditions. For this reason, new actuators have been developed that manage the load optimally in every situation with three different settings. The position of the wing changes according to the driving mode and dynamics, or it can be changed manually by the driver according to his or her preferences using the dedicated rotor on the steering wheel, says the Lambo release.

Monofusolage

The Revuelto is the first super sports car to be fitted with a 100 per cent carbon fibre front structure

The Revuelto is based on a new aeronautics-inspired chassis, the “monofuselage.” As well as a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fibre, it features a front structure in Forged Composites; a special material made of short carbon fibres soaked in resin. This technology was developed and used by Lamborghini in its first structural applications as far back as 2008. The monofuselage represents a step forward from the Aventador in terms of torsional stiffness, lightweight qualities, and driving dynamics. The Revuelto is the first super sports car to be fitted with a 100 per cent carbon fibre front structure. The material is also used for the front cone structures to ensure energy absorption that is significantly higher when compared to a traditional metal structure — double that of the Aventador’s aluminium front frame — combined with a substantial reduction in weight.

The car showcases an unprecedented layout and powertrain: the naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 mid-mounted engine is complemented by three electric motors, one of which is integrated into the new double-clutch eight-speed gearbox. This is mounted transversely and placed, for the first time, behind the combustion engine. In what has been the transmission tunnel since the days of the Countach, there is a lithium-ion battery instead, which powers the electric motors. The electric motors boost power delivery at low revs and can also turn the new Revuelto into a purely electric car, reducing overall CO2 emissions by 30 per cent compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

Architecture

A hybrid architecture and a new generation V12 debut in the Revuelto. The new L545 engine has a capacity of 6.5 litres and is the lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder engine ever made by Lamborghini. The company claims that in total it weighs just 218 kg, which is 17 kg less than the Aventador unit. The Revuelto features an engine rotated through 180 degrees compared to the Aventador layout. The Superquadro V12 puts out 825 CV at 9,250 rpm per minute thanks to the redesigned distribution system that supports a maximum rev range of 9,500 rpm. Specific power is 127 CV per litre, the highest output in the history of Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder engines, while maximum torque is 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. “The exhaust note of the new L545 emphasizes the tone of the engine, already melodious at low revs and then rising to a natural, harmonious crescendo.”

The Revuelto retains four-wheel drive capability, which is one of Lamborghini’s strongest traditions. While the internal combustion engine provides power to the rear wheels, a pair of electric motors now make their debut on the front axle, each supplying traction to one of the front wheels. There’s also a third electric motor positioned above the eight-speed double-clutch gearbox that can supply power to the rear wheels, depending on the selected driving mode and the conditions. The combined torque from the combustion engine and three electric motors offers performance levels that are unique even within the domain of super sports cars, with 725 Nm produced by the internal combustion engine and 350 Nm from each of the front electric motors. In total, the power unit delivers a combined maximum output of 1015 CV. The two electric motors at the front are oil-cooled axial flux units and offer an exceptional weight-to-power ratio: 18.5 kg from each of the 110 kW units. As well as providing power to the front wheels, they also have a torque vectoring function, optimizing driving dynamics and recuperating the energy produced under braking. When in electric mode, the Revuelto is front-wheel drive only to optimize energy consumption, while electric drive to the rear axle is activated on demand when needed.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is equipped with a lithium-ion high-specific-power (4500 W/kg) battery pack situated within the central tunnel, keeping the center of gravity as low as possible and ensuring optimal weight distribution. The 3.8 kWh battery is protected by a lower structural layer and is connected to the front electric motors, the rear electric motor, and an integrated recharging unit. It can be recharged using both ordinary domestic alternating and charging column current up to 7 kW in power and completely recharges in just 30 minutes. It can also be recharged under regenerative braking from the front wheels or directly from the V12 engine in just six minutes. The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission is another first. A particular feature is the ‘continuous downshifting’, which drops down multiple gears under braking simply by holding down the left paddle, giving the driver the feeling of total control. The Revuelto’s capabilities are complemented by the four-wheel steering system, which contributes significantly to the sensation of a car that is agile, responsive, and compact but at the same time stable and precise. It is also aided by the specially developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, which feature a more generous front footprint.

Thanks to the e-axle, with the Revuelto, Lamborghini introduces electric torque vectoring for the first time in its history and inaugurates the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo 2.0 system. Electric torque vectoring increases the car’s agility in narrow cornering as well as its stability in high-speed cornering by distributing torque optimally to each wheel and working in synergy with the four-wheel steering system. In addition, unlike conventional systems, the new torque vectoring only intervenes on the brakes when strictly necessary to maximize efficiency and ensure a more natural driving style as well as an even higher level of performance. When braking, the e-axle and rear electric motor contribute to deceleration, reducing stress on the brakes while recharging the battery.

Debuting along with the hybrid system are three new dedicated driving modes: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance, to be combined with the Città (City), Strada (highway), Sport and Corsa modes, selectable via the two rotors located on the redesigned steering wheel, for a total of 13 dynamic settings that highlight the Revuelto’s different personalities and potential depending on the situation and the type of road, or track, on which it’s driven.

HMI, Infotainment, Connectivity and ADAS

The Revuelto offers a completely new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system consisting of three displays

The Revuelto offers a completely new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system consisting of three displays: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display, and in addition, a 9.1-inch display. The system has a fresh look and feel, with 3D graphics, animations, widgets, and styling. The three displays are managed by one technological ‘brain’ within a unified design, ensuring both a consistent user interface in terms of colours and graphics as well as coherent interaction across all displays.

Lamborghini Revuelto owners can also select from a range of “apps” to customize and personalize their vehicle experience. The hybrid supercar integrates both emergency calls and roadside assistance. The Lamborghini Connect vehicle tracking system can detect unauthorized use of the car and not only notify the owner but also communicate with a 24-hour security operation centre that will assist customers with vehicle recovery. Lamborghini Revuelto has worldwide support, incorporating more than 30 languages to ensure a highly accurate localization experience. Revuelto is also the first Lamborghini to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes features for improving safety and daily driving using a system of cameras, radar, and sensors.

The Lamborghini Reveulto is likely to be available for a small selection of Indian buyers and could be priced at about ₹10 crore.