Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an enhanced, new F-Pace SVR. An official announcement says that the design of the new F-PACE SVR is inspired by the SV’s motorsport experience. Design changes ensure enhanced airflow and aerodynamic benefits are delivered through new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling. The changes deliver better aerodynamic performance, including a 35 percent reduction in aerodynamic lift, while drag is cut from 0.37 Cd to 0.36 Cd.
The release also mentions that the updates are delivered by a combination of new hardware and the move to Jaguar’s Electronic Vehicle Architecture — dubbed EVA 2.0 — and include motorsport-inspired design details, a luxurious and performance-focused interior and the latest connected convenience technologies.
The new F-PACE SVR is available exclusively with Jaguar’s 5.0 l V8 Supercharged petrol engine, which produces 550PS and 700Nm torque – an increase of 20Nm. The F-PACE SVR is now capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in four seconds, and a top speed of 286 kmph. The powertrain now features the same torque converter used in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 super saloon, to withstand the higher loads produced.
The steering system is enhanced with a new electronic power-assistance system and is said to provide a heightened connection between the vehicle and driver. Modified tuning of the adaptive damping provides a more refined ride at low speeds.
Jaguar claims that drivers also benefit from the improved brake feel in the new F-PACE SVR. The 395mm (front) and 396mm (rear) two-piece disc brakes are now supported by a new Integrated Power Booster which, along with a recalibration of the system, delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal. This tuning is specific to the SVR performance flagship, while the brake system uses a new electric booster system.
The interior of the new F-PACE SVR has also been redesigned, with materials enhanced to heighten the dynamic character of the cabin and its controls. Jaguar says that the new features include intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment, Software-Over-Air capability, Active Road Noise Cancellation and the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and optional wireless device charging.
