Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal

After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Italian supercar brand’s motorsports department, has just unveiled the SC20, an open-top track car type-approved for road use. The SC20 is the second one-off and has been designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The car is said to have been created following the customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers.

According to an official company statement, the carbon fibre body was polished and slicked down by hand by the Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, ensuring comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds. The pronounced front splitter is framed by two fins and the air intakes on the front hood are inspired by those of the Huracán GT3 EVO, while the sculpted body sides reflect the solutions adopted on the Essenza SCV12. The muscular rear is topped by a large carbon fibre wing that can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium and High Load.

The most significant element of the passenger compartment is the visible carbon fibre used for the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, centre console and steering wheel trim, in addition to the monocoque. Carbon fibre is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather. The door handles, on the other hand, are machined from solid aluminium. The air vents are created using 3D printing technology at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

Its engine is based on Lamborghini’s flagship V12 — the 6,498cc aspirated twelve-cylinder that delivers 770 CV at 8,500 rpm and develops 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. It is managed through the optimised seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox. The power is discharged to the ground by the four-wheel drive system with central electronic differential, and the Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres are mounted on single-nut aluminium rims, 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the rear.