If there are two carmakers that can’t have enough of being neck and neck, it has to be Mahindra and Tata. Both have had similar origins, and both have managed to find a stronghold in their specific market segments. If you’re looking for solid go-anywhere SUVs from an Indian manufacturer, it’s hard to think of a carmaker more apt than Mahindra. Similarly, if you want an EV made by an Indian carmaker, nearly all roads will take you to Tata Motors. This is unsurprising considering the brand has managed to capture about 70 per cent of the segment, but what if Mahindra wanted to have a bite from that pie? What if Mahindra decided to get into what’s currently Tata’s playing field, with a product that directly challenges a brand-new Tata EV? Well, that’s what Mahindra has done with its all-new XEV 9e, a Tata-Curvv.ev-rivalling SUV Coupe. With an alluring exterior, advanced tech, and a premium interior, it looks remarkably promising. We get behind the wheel to find out more.

INGLO platform

A new, advanced INGLO platform underpins the XEV 9e and the BE 6e (see the news snippet on the left) and will also be the base for future Mahindra EVs. The heart of the platform is a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, which in the case of the XEV 9e is offered in two sizes. In terms of dimensions, the XEV 9e is 4,789 mm in length, has a ground clearance of 207 mm, and offers a boot space of 663 litres. This is in addition to the 150 litres of frunk volume. In terms of design, of the two new Mahindra EVs launched, the XEV 9e is the more mature — and sophisticated. Its bi-LED headlights look great, integrated DRLs don’t look any less smart, while the rear has a sleek light bar. The 19-inch wheels are standard but you can also opt for 20-inch ones. There’s also Mahindra’s illuminated logo, which looks quite unique.

Facial recognition

The large footprint automatically opens up a great deal of space inside, but what you wouldn’t expect is the level of tech innovation. A Qualcomm-Snapdragon-powered 43.4-inch-wide triple-screen system covers the width of the dashboard and includes not just a digital driver’s display, a central touchscreen system, but also a dedicated screen for the front passenger. From advanced navigation, wireless smartphone connectivity to YouTube streaming, the system does it all. Of course, that’s not where Mahindra has stopped. It comes with facial recognition to monitor the driver’s focus levels and fatigue. A fixed panoramic sunroof also features the Mahindra logo, and there’s no lack of space in the cabin. Despite the coupe’s sloping roofline, the XEV 9e has sufficient headroom for the rear occupants.

There’s an advanced park assist system, which in a very BMW-like fashion, can allow drivers to park their XEV using the key fob. There’s an in-cabin selfie camera, the infotainment system comes with OTT platforms, and there are even shopping apps installed on the system. There’s Level 2+ ADAS, seven airbags, and a wide range of safety tech. We also expect the XEV 9e to attain great scores in independent crash tests (Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP).

Great composure

On the move, the XEV exhibits great composure but without compromising on the suppleness. The high-speed stability is second to none, its handling is confidence-inspiring, and the brakes offer good bite, too. To add to that, there’s the impressive regenerative braking, too. The large tyres and the independent 5-link suspension deserve credit for the XEV 9e’s impeccable road manners.

The electric SUV, in this top-spec trim we had on test, draws power from a 286 bhp and 38.74 kg-m setup, which enables it to achieve 0-100 km/h in under 7 seconds. That doesn’t hamper its overall practicality, either, with the 79 kWh battery offering an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 656 km, out of which 500 km is realistically possible, according to Mahindra. The setup also accepts fast charging, and a 175 kW charger will top the XEV 9e’s battery up from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes, further claims the carmaker, making it ideal for everyday commutes as well as long journeys.

The XEV 9e is Mahindra’s foray into the segment, and while it’s only the beginning of the company’s all-electric revival, at ₹21.9 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, it represents what I can quite comfortably say is excellent value for money. It seems to have the edge in terms of interior, overall tech, and even performance when compared to the Tata Curvv.ev, and for someone looking for a luxury-focussed, feature-rich EV that’s also good to drive, the XEV 9e has a lot going for it.