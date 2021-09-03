Maruti Suzuki recalls more than 1.81 lakh vehicles over possible defect

Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said it is proactively recalling 1,81,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6, for potential defect in Motor Generator Unit. This is possibly the highest number of vehicles that the company has ever recalled.

“This is to inspect for a possible defect in 1,81,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects,” MSIL said in a statement.

The company said the owners of affected vehicle would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops and the inspection/ replacement of Motor Generator Unit will be free of cost. “The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/ electronic parts in vehicle,” it said.

Owners of vehicles suspected to have defects can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company websites and fill in their vehicle’s chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention, MSIL added.