Merc’s A Class sedan to debut soon

Re-establishing our buyer preference for long wheelbase luxury vehicles, the other limousine that is due to be launched in the coming weeks is the Mercedes-Benz A Class sedan. Of course, this model line was originally launched as a hatch and the previous generation hatch was on offer in India too. But buyer preferences have driven the move to launch the sedan now. Delayed by the pandemic and pushed out of the launch schedule for last year, it will finally be part of a deluge of new vehicles, both all-new and facelifts/upgrades, that the German luxury car market leader has planned for 2021.
The A Class sedan promises to be one of the most aerodynamic models in its class. With a coefficient of drag of 0.22, this 4-door sedan is also expected to be one of the most practical in its segment. The India-bound sedan is expected to have a wheelbase of 2,729mm with very short overhangs. Maximising the proportions for delivering a compact, yet spacious sedan in the entry luxury segment, the new A Class sedan is said to have been designed to enable even fairly tall passengers at the rear to be seated comfortably.
The cabin will be offered with features that mimic the layout and overall design of individual elements that we have seen in the bigger sedans and SUVs from the 3-pointed star. The boot capacity is expected to be a very decent 420-litres. The sedan is also expected to be offered in only one fully-loaded trim variant for both the petrol and diesel engine versions. Interior features on offer could well put it above the current segment players.
The powertrains on offer at the time of the global launch in 2018 included a petrol engine that delivers 163hp of peak power and 250Nm of torque in the ‘A 200’ and a diesel engine that delivers 116hp of power and 260Nm of torque in the ‘A 180 d’. We have to wait to see what the India-spec A Class sedan will be offered with.
