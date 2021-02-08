MG Motor launches ZS EV at ₹21 lakh

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
MG Motor India on Monday launched the new ZS EV 2021 priced at ₹21 lakh and ₹24.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
The MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is available in two variants — Excite and Exclusive.
The updated version comes with a best-in-class 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery and has a certified range of 419 KM, the company said. Equipped with new 215/55/R17 tyres, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm, respectively, it said.
Having expanded the charging ecosystem across the country with its partners, the ZS EV 2021 has now been made available for bookings in 31 cities. The car was initially launched in five cities in January 2020.
“To extend our customers a superior ownership experience, we are building robust charging infrastructure in India along with our ecosystem partner,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.
MG ZS EV 2021 is covered under MG eShield, wherein the automaker provides a free-of-charge five-year warranty for unlimited kmss, eight years/1.5 lakh km warranty on the battery pack system, round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for five years, and five labour-free services.
Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a five-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in five cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs, the company said.
The carmaker has also introduced the ‘EcoTree Challenge’, wherein ZS EV owners can participate in an ecological initiative and track their CO2 savings and national ranking in real time.
