A couple of years before the Seltos introduced the Kia brand to Indian buyers, I found myself being shown mock-ups and prototypes of what would be the Korean brand’s future debut model for India. We were a small bunch of motoring journalists from India being bombarded by a battery of questions about which of the many iterations would work in India by Kia officials at the company’s headquarters from both the design and engineering departments. It was good to see that many of the suggestions and recommendations that emerged during that session were incorporated in the final production version of the Seltos. Despite the risk of sounding like I must be heady with self-importance, I would wager that one of the reasons for the success of a late entrant like Kia has been its keen interest in studying our market and its consumers. Its customer clinics for the Carens too was thorough, and the outcome consistent with the feedback that prompted some of the choices that were made for that model.

The redesign for the rear of the new Seltos is the most extensive with the connected tail-lamps looking very much like it has been inspired by the Carens | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Last week, I travelled to Nagpur for the national media test drive of the new 2023 Seltos, a mid-cycle facelift and refresh for the biggest selling vehicle in Kia’s portfolio. Many of the changes and additions for this Seltos too have apparently been driven by customer feedback and demands. The Seltos is an extremely key model for Kia and along with a facelifted design, it has also been given updated powertrains with the addition of a more powerful turbocharged 1.5-litre mill and there’s also been more features added across variants. The good news is that the prices remain extremely competitive and, the diesel engine option continues to be available. I drove the Seltos from Nagpur to Pench, the national park famous for being tiger country, and here are my first impressions.

Design

The 2023 Seltos was unveiled a few weeks ago and one of the first aspects of the mild redesign that caught the eyes of many of you would have been the change in the LED DRL light signature. One of the first SUVs in its class to have made an impact with this feature, the new Seltos sees an extension of Kia’s ‘star map’ design DRLs, which now stretch into the bonnet grille from the headlamps and so deliver an even longer version of the previous iteration. The famous tiger nose grille also gets reworked with a larger grille and different interpretation of the trademark design.

The radiator grille’s honeycomb design is also different and even changes between the three model variant lines — Tech Line, GT Line and X Line. Similarly, the front fender design is new and more feature-rich, but this one too has been constructed differently with the design of the faux skid plates for the Tech Line said to have been inspired by a tusk and that for the GT Line having been designed to mimic a barbell. The headlamps now feature a trio of LED cube projectors. The side profile of the new Seltos is the angle from which the facelifted model looks nearly unchanged. The only obvious change are the alloy wheels, which are 17-inch crystal cut rims for the Tech Line and are 18-inch glossy black alloys for the GT Line.

The redesign for the rear of the new Seltos is the most extensive with the connected tail-lamps looking very much like it has been inspired by the Carens. It is a very smart redesign which shouldn’t have been an expensive rework since the body panels mostly remain unchanged. The tail-lamps design and configuration also change into slim L-shaped units with LED tubes for the ‘star map’ pilots and twin tubes for the brake lights. A set of vertical turn indicator lights now deliver a sequential light pattern. The fender features a chunky, solid skid plate on the rear fender for the Tech Line variants and a sportier diffuser with dual sport exhausts for the GT Line. The length of the new Seltos is marginally different to the outgoing model increasing by 65mm to 4,365mm; largely due to the changes to the front and rear fenders. The rest of the dimensions remain the same.

Of the twin 10.25-inch units in the top trim variants, one is the touchscreen infotainment screen and the other is the digital instrument cluster | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Cabin

Unlike the exterior which has remained largely like the outgoing Seltos, the cabin gets a lot more changes. The dashboard itself features newer design elements including the fresh interface for the fully automatic dual-zone air conditioning, the design of the aircon vents is different, new cubby holes and a wireless smartphone charger with its own cooling, and a new air purifier at the arm rest. The most obvious change in the interior is the slimmer dual digital screen with its thinner bezel that replaces the previous version. The older one had a larger amount of dead space, blocked the view for shorter drivers and its thick bezel made it visible even from outside. The new one topping the dashboard is more minimalist and yet offers a similar amount of screen real-estate. Of the twin 10.25-inch units in the top trim variants, one is the touchscreen infotainment screen and the other is the digital instrument cluster. Upper mid-trim variants get a smaller 4.2-inch instrument display, and the lower and mid trims get the same instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment.

The base trim doesn’t get the infotainment screen, but the combined housing is still there with a blanked-out spot. There are four display themes to choose from and they can be linked to the drive modes selected, with the screens changing orientation based on the mode. The interface has been updated and helps throw up a new design. In addition to multiple local language support, the system also allows ‘Hinglish’ voice commands now.

The occupant space available inside the cabin is identical to the previous Seltos with the only marginal change being the amount of headroom available in the variants with the panoramic sunroof. The boot also offers the same 433 litres of luggage space. The seats sport a new look with updated upholstery and colour themes with the top trim variants getting leatherette seats with contrast patches and piping. The roof liner is also new with a change in material and colour options.

There is a bunch of other features in the cabin that are variant dependent. The most important ones (mostly in top trim variants) that enable the new Seltos to play catch-up with a few of the latest vehicles in the segment are the heads-up display, the 360-degree camera view, ventilated front seats, electronic parking brake, auto headlamps, a blind-spot monitor lane view, and a continuation of the Bose audio system that was available in the previous model too. The flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel is a carryover too but gets a set of controls for the suite of radar-based ADAS features (level 2 driver assistance systems) that is an addition in the 2023 model.

Performance

The new Seltos gets two of the same engines from the outgoing model. But these have also been updated for the new E20 fuel and RDE emission norms. So, the Smartstream G1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engines continue to be available. While the diesel engine is offered with the 6-speed intelligent manual and torque converter automatic transmission, the G1.5 petrol can be had with either a 6-speed manual or the intelligent variable transmission. Both these engines deliver 115-116PS of peak power, but the diesel generates a higher 250Nm of torque compared to the G1.5 petrol’s 144Nm. But the new engine in the mix for the 2023 Seltos is the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi petrol, which can be had with the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch auto) or an iMT (intelligent manual). This Hyundai group workhorse is a turbocharged mill that is currently already on offer in the Kia Carens, and the Hyundai Verna and Alcazar.

Compared to the outgoing model’s 1.4 T-GDi petrol engine, the new Seltos’s output gets about a 15 per cent higher power at 160PS and a small boost in torque available taking it to 253Nm. My test mule was this new powertrain with its DCT gearbox. In addition to this being one of the most powerful in the class, this engine is also a refined unit. Acceleration is much quicker and linear. With almost no turbo lag, peak torque is available from a low 1,500rpm. So, making short, quick sprints on city roads, and managing tight overtakes on the highway is easy. In Sport mode, the throttle response is even more eager and acceleration towards triple-digit speeds on the highway feels effortless. The DCT offers clean, imperceptible shifts and these are quicker still in Sport mode and a keener sync with throttle inputs.

Much of the test drive was through Nagpur town and then National Highway 44 towards the Pench Tiger Reserve. The tarmac was mostly well-laid concrete and blacktop roads. The suspension setting has been slightly retuned to increase damping force at the front for improved stability and offer more control on bad roads, and the rear damping has been reduced travel and to increase comfort for rear passengers. The new 1.5L T-GDi is rated to offer even more mileage than the outgoing model’s 1.4 T-GDi. Kia officials mentioned that some efficiency improvement measures like an idle start/ stop, load dependent variable valve duration and low pressure EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) have helped. ARAI-rated fuel economy is 17.7kmpl for the iMT, and 17.9kmpl for DCT. Steering feel is good, and it weighs up too as the speed progresses. There is not much feedback, but it is precise enough and ensures that it matches the relatively dynamic handling that the Seltos is known for.

Bottom Line

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Kia Seltos is certainly a better package across variants. Aggressive prices have been announced and it ranges from ₹10.9 lakh for the base HTE variant of the 1.5 petrol manual and goes up to ₹19.99 lakh for the top end X-Line with its own special matt finish and extras. Safety is again a key focus, and all the variants get six airbags, electronic stability, hill assist, tyre pressure monitoring and disc brakes all round. The top variants get as many as 17 ADAS features powered by an array of cameras and radars. Overall, the Seltos is certainly a more compelling package now.