Porsche launches new 911 Carrera coupe and cabriolet

German luxury sports car brand Porsche is expanding its eighth-generation range with the addition of the 911 Carrera.

The new sports car is being launched as a Coupé and Cabriolet, and generates 385 hp (283 kW) from its 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with bi-turbo charging.

The Carrera is a good fit for young buyers for whom this may be the first experience with the brand. It is the entry-level 911 model and offers 15 hp more power output than its predecessor. It shares a similar range of standard features compared to the 911 Carrera S.

These include a 10.9-inch touchscreen display, a range of connectivity and innovative assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet Mode that ensures even safer handling than before.

The 911 Carrera is distinguished by smaller-sized wheels, brakes and tailpipe covers on the exhaust system.

An official Porsche statement says that as with the Carrera S model, the engine, chassis and brakes in the new Carrera are designed for exclusive sportiness.

Boost to performance

The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine of the new model generates power largely through the smaller wheel diameters of the turbines and compressors that feature in the new turbochargers. Power transmission is handled by the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK).

Porsche claims that this enables the 911 Carrera Coupé to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 293 kmph. The optional Sport Chrono Package shaves a further 0.2 seconds off the sprint time.

The driving dynamics set-up includes 235/40 ZR tyres on 19-inch alloy wheels on the front axle. The mixed tyre configuration features 20-inch wheels with 295/35 ZR tyres at the rear.

Stopping power is provided on both axles by 330-millimetre brake discs with black, four-piston monobloc fixed callipers.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé and 911 Carrera Cabriolet are now available for order.