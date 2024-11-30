Do you remember how arrival of cars like the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne brought about a discernible change in the way SUVs were perceived? Out of nowhere were these two rather accomplished SUVs that didn’t drive like SUVs. With excellent body control and powerful engines, these became the SUVs of choice for anyone who wanted a sportier alternative to conventional SUVs, which weren’t as polished to drive or as sophisticated to look at. This is the story from two decades ago, but what’s happening today? Well, you can still buy a performance-focussed SUV with a large engine and nearly supercar-defying pace, but they don’t come with a Lexus badge. Unless, of course, you’re looking at the Lexus RX 500h F Sport, which brings the class and panache associated with Lexus but adds a touch of sportiness to it. Yours for ₹1.23 crore, ex-showroom, this SUV promises to be very different from whatever you’ve seen from the Japanese carmaker, especially in this space.

Standing out

This is a very different Lexus to all the Lexus SUVs we’ve come to know. It stands out a bit more, ‘discreet’ isn’t its forte, especially when finished in the unapologetically sexy F Sport trim. If there was a blue to take away the blues, I guess this would be it. At the front, the boomerang-shaped LED DRLs lend it an appearance like it’s charging towards you. The spindle grille merges with said DRLs making the whole design very cohesive, and despite the use of bold, large elements, it doesn’t look offensive. Guess some carmakers could learn a thing or two from Lexus in that regard.

The 21-inch wheels fill out the wheel arches quite well, but its profile is defined by the overall aerodynamic shape that gives it quite an assertive stance. The rear features sculpted taillights and a nice sleek wraparound light bar. While a nice design treatment in isolation, the rear doesn’t quite have the same effect as the rest of the car, but that’s also quite possibly because the front and profile have so much character.

Supportive seats

Moving to the cabin, the interior offers a nice peek into the car’s duality — of progress and tradition, both served on the same platter. The ultra-high-quality leather exudes class, while the subtle F Sport bits prove to be subtle reminders of the car’s sporting nature. The biggest one comes from the F Sport seats, which are decidedly firmer and more supportive than other Lexus seats. Ready for a spirited drive, then? Well, hold that though until you experience the rest of the cabin.

Lexus has made some changes to embrace modernity; the familiar analogue clock on the dashboard has been replaced by a start-stop button. The double-hinged front armrest, which can be opened from either side is still there, though. A 14-inch touchscreen is a standard affair and comes with wireless smartphone connectivity. A panoramic glass roof makes the cabin an even better place to be, while a dual-zone climate control ensures adding more sunlight into the interior doesn’t come at the expense of comfort; plus you still have privacy blinds. There’s also ample space for passengers, ensuring that sportiness doesn’t come at the cost of luxury. This is also evident how despite the sloping roofline, the rear-seat occupants don’t have to deal with headroom issues. The seats at the back also offer good under-thigh support, ensuring that regardless of the seat you choose, the RX won’t disappoint, even on longer journeys.

In addition to the sportier seats up front, the driver will also be able to appreciate the digital display and the multifunctional steering wheel, which benefits from touch-sensitive buttons. The functions of these buttons are projected onto the heads-up display as you move your thumb over the buttons. This ensures you don’t have to take your eyes off the road to operate them. That’s a brilliant inclusion, but what takes the overall safety quotient of this Lexus to a new level is the Lexus Safety System+. This suite includes dynamic radar cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, safe exit assist, a total of seven airbags, and a pre-collision system.

Under the bonnet is a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which comes, as the ‘h’ in the car’s monicker suggests, mated to an electric motor. The combined output of this hybrid setup is 366 bhp and 46.90 kg-m. For our roads, these numbers, although not the highest seen in an SUV, denote more than adequate performance. In practice, too, we find that this performance is the right balance between practical and outright exhilarating. You wouldn’t expect a 2JZ under the bonnet of a modern SUV, and that’s alright, I guess. Because the RX 500h, despite its positioning and overall size, continues to offer a great deal of excitement for the driver (it even has a boost gauge), without taking away comfort from other occupants. Enhancing the overall usability and capabilities are things like DIRECT4 system, dynamic rear steering, and an eAxle system.

Satiating experience

The Lexus RX 500h F Sport is made to be driven, and that shows the moment you get behind the wheel. The overall experience is extremely satiating, and the blend of outright petrol power and the near-instantaneous torque facilitated by its electric motor is unmissable. The F Sport suspension complements the drivetrain, especially when you wish to go fast. It absorbs undulations without throwing a tantrum, and the grip in corners is commendable — and due credit goes to the large 21-inch wheels, too. As strange as it might sound, this doesn’t exactly come at the expense of overall refinement. What’s worth noting is how well the SUV switches between electric-only and hybrid power, achieving great fuel economy by balancing between the two.

We get it, the hybrid system isn’t made to offer outright performance gains, but what Lexus has achieved with the RX 500h F Sport is an undeniably perfect balance between sportiness and Lexus sophistication. It makes you want to drive more, no matter how short a trip is likely to be. It bridges the gap between luxury and performance unlike anything else, and all that without being boring. If you’re looking for a luxury SUV that offers satisfactory driver engagement or are after a sporty SUV that doesn’t forget its luxury credentials, the RX 500h F Sport can’t be ignored. It doesn’t shout for attention like a performance SUV would but there’s no way an RX 500h F Sport will ever go unnoticed.