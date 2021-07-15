Renault India commences export of Kiger to Nepal

Renault India has commenced export of its sub-4 metre compact SUV Kiger to Nepal.

First batch of 122 Kigers have been despatched to Nepal where the compact SUV will be sold through Renault’s distributor Advanced Automobiles, part of Vaishal Group which is one of the largest in Nepal. Renault has a network of 15 sales and 13 service outlets across Nepal, according to a statement

“The commencement of Kiger exports has marked a significant milestone in Renault’s Make in India journey, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Kiger to other countries in the SAARC region, alongside growing the Kiger family in India,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.