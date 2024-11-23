When the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG first arrived, it took the market by storm. It was a legitimate hot rod: a rear-wheel-drive performance car with a large 6.2-litre, naturally aspirated V8 placed at the front, in a body that didn’t look too different from an elegant Mercedes-Benz family sedan’s. It set the tone for performance cars in the space, often staying neck and neck with the BMW M3, which was the go-to in that segment. That was more than a decade and a half ago. Since then this automotive segment has seen many changes including turbocharging, downsizing and even bifurcation of model lines. The biggest of which appears to have come just now, with the arrival of the brand-new Mercedes-AMG C 63s E-Performance. We take it for a spin around the glorious Buddh International Circuit to understand if what’s been referred to as ‘progress’ lives up to its name.

What change, you must ask? In the last decade, Mercedes-Benz moved from the aforementioned 6.2-litre V8 to a turbocharged 4-litre V8 for the C63. This time around, they’ve developed a high-tech four-cylinder engine to take its place. It might sound sacrilegious at first because while such developments are understandable owing to environmental concerns, a 2-litre engine in a high-performance sedan doesn’t seem natural. It doesn’t, until you hear about how much power it produces: 670 bhp and 104.01 kg-m of torque. No, those numbers aren’t made up, and there’s definitely a 2-litre engine under the bonnet. It’s a bold step no doubt, but with those power claims, it suddenly seems quite fitting in a modern performance car.

The AMG-specific menu on the digital display tells the driver everything from the boost levels to tyre pressure

Hybrid powertrain

It’s a hybrid powertrain: a combination of a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is said to be the most powerful of its kind in the category, and an electric motor positioned on the car’s rear axle. The motor itself makes 201 bhp and 32.63 kg-m. Those are some impressive figures nevertheless, but that’s not where Mercedes-Benz’s innovation ends. A 9-speed gearbox is responsible for transmitting power, but it’s not alone. The electric motor has a 2-speed gearbox, too; and the combination ensures that torque distribution is problem-free — a prerequisite considering we’re dealing with a whopping 104.01 kg-m, if anyone had to be reminded. An all-wheel-drive system (4MATIC+ in Mercedes-Benz’s parlance) is standard, and it enables the all-new C 63s to achieve a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just over 3 seconds.

9 driving modes

Those are some big claims and the best way to test the C 63s is to drive it around a racing circuit — plus that’s the only apt place where you can see its speedo racing towards its 280 km/h top speed. At the Buddh International Circuit, the high-performance sedan feels at home. There are nine driving modes to choose from, and it’s befitting that one selects the ‘Race’ mode here. Because once you do that, there’s no looking back. Its performance seems endless, the way the accelerator pedal clicks into a deeper position on being pressed hard is satisfactory, there’s an electric boost display on the instrument cluster, and it gobbles tarmac unlike anything else. Each lap around the circuit seems shorter than the previous, possibly because the C 63s’s power delivery makes hunting corners as much fun as covering the distance between consecutive corners.

The new model lacks the orchestra of the previous V8s, but it doesn’t let your ears beg, for the car has its very own distinctive soundtrack. The AMG exhaust has everything in store for you: pops and bangs aplenty, it keeps you hooked on to the drama. Equally addictive has to be the car’s ‘Race Start’. With your left foot on the brake, press the accelerator, wait for the instrument cluster to flash red signifying it’s ready for launch, and release the brake. That’s the easiest example of what modern tech can achieve. The way you get pinned to the seat as the car leaps forward is just unmissable, and with the 4MATIC+ system providing adequate traction, you can enjoy it to the fullest at the race track.

The a 2-litre engine produces an impressive 670 bhp and 104.01 kg-m of torque

Before one thinks that the new C 63s is all about straight-line speed, we must also mention where its prowess truly comes to the fore — in the corners. From shooting through tight turns to negotiating long, sweeping ones, the sedan is always committed to providing optimum pace while responding to your inputs. With the inclusion of rear-axle steering, cornering is made even more fun. The C 63s is agile and when Physics begins to take over, the traction control gently intervenes and allows it to keep it tidy without losing any pace.

Of the nine drive modes, the aforementioned ‘Race’ is suited for on-track use, ‘Battery Hold’ retains the battery’s charge, while you can also select the EV mode to get up to 13 km of electric-only driving range. The ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport+’ dial up the excitement, offering more power and inching closer to the car’s full potential. The full-power ‘Race’ mode also has a customised boost map loaded for race tracks around the world, which ensures the car’s power delivery is suited to the chosen track. How very high-tech!

Away from gushing about its powertrain, you could also find us looking with equal joy and love at the car’s exterior. While it carries the same shape as the C-Class, this is by no means the average premium car. The stance is unique, its pronounced haunches are a clear giveaway that it’s more powerful than you might think, and the motorsport-derived inclusions are nice. The exclusive F1 Edition adds some visual elements like red accents on the diffusers, a red weave in the carbon fibre trim, and even F1 logos inside the cabin.

Work of art

The cabin itself is a work of art, especially if you’re a fan of motorsport and AMG. Mercedes-Benz knows how to bring together luxury and performance, and it’s noticeable here, too. The IWC timepiece animation on the infotainment screen is a nice touch, like the AMG seats complete with red seatbelts and enhanced support. For the driver, there’s the AMG-specific menu on the digital display, which tells you everything from the boost levels to tyre pressure. There’s a very useful heads-up display to ensure you don’t take your eyes off the track while rocketing down the straight. A neat feature also allows you to enlarge track maps on the driver display.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63s E-Performance 4MATIC+ shows how the engineers have pretty much gone against the tide to come up with a car that silences naysayers quite effectively. A nearly 700 bhp sedan straight out of the factory isn’t common, and it effectively shows how performance and sustainability can co-exist. The mix of all-electric efficiency and AMG muscle power makes the C 63s a unique car that leaves a lasting impression. Its performance is also going to be appreciated in everyday driving, not just from its engine and chassis but also from inclusions like the rear-axle steering, which reduces the turning radius.

Anyone sceptical about Mercedes-Benz’s move ought to take the C 63s for a test drive, and that will most definitely persuade people to see what the car has to offer. The C 63 also redefines — yet again — what to expect from a performance car in the segment. The future seemed bleak but with cars like the C 63s around, we mightn’t need to worry. Yours for a cool ₹1.95 crore, ex-showroom.