It’s raining SUVs this monsoon, but with the Curvv, Tata Motors wants to set quite a precedent. The new coupe-SUV segment has suddenly been democratised and the Tata Curvv finds itself to be one of the two prominent products brought out now, the other being the Citroen Basalt which we reviewed last week. While Tata Motors is yet to announce the prices of the conventionally powered Curvv, its all-electric version, called the Curvv.ev, has been launched. We get behind the wheel of the all-electric coupe SUV to see if you can still care for the environment without driving a car that looks like a zillion others. Because the Curvv.ev is different, and we believe its beauty isn’t just skin-deep.

Launched at ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the Tata Curvv.ev enables the Indian carmaker to widen its EV reach beyond the compact SUV segment. A wider client base ensues, especially with the Curvv.ev being positioned as a more stylish offering than anything that Tata has offered in the EV space. The sense of distinction is evident right from the moment you look at its keys. For the Curvv.ev, Tata has opted for a new design and form. It not just moves away from the familiar and ubiquitous one to something that’s visibly more modern and has quite some weight to it, too. Are we going to use this analogy when describing the Curvv.ev, too? It’s too early to say that, but we just might...

Sharp design

Design is where the Curvv.ev stands out the most and there’s nothing as prominently responsible for that other than the coupe-like silhouette of the EV. At the front, it has sleek LED headlights and a bold grille, both not too different from the concept car that Tata first showcased two years ago. A large LED light bar is also present, as is the case with new Tata EVs, and it definitely adds some character to the front. At the back, its LED taillights are widened to cover the entire width of the rear, and there’s no chance you’ll mistake the Curvv.ev for anything else, although there’s still some resemblance to the new Nexon.ev. It’s worth noting that despite its name, this coupe SUV has quite a sharp design, other than the sloping roofline, of course.

The interior is a typically modern Tata: it feels solid, there’s a fair bit of features included, and there’s no shortage of practicality, either. A large 12-inch touchscreen is as loaded as it can get in the infotainment department, there’s wireless charging, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a powered tailgate, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof and a digital instrument cluster. The car also gets ADAS features in addition to six airbags, ESC and an ambient external sound alert, among other safety tech.

The Curvv.ev doesn’t lack in terms of boot space, either, with 500 litres of cargo capacity. If you’d like to maximise boot space, the rear seats can be folded down to further expand this to 973 litres. All that makes the Curvv.ev a thoroughly practical car, much more than its stylish exterior might suggest. My slight annoyances are that there are no cup holders and accessing the ventilated seat function on the infotainment screen isn’t as straightforward as I’d like. Both these seem like a design/UX oversight in a car that’s otherwise quite practical.

Entertainment options

Not just practical, the Curvv.ev scores well with a wide array of entertainment options — something that will come in handy when you have to kill time as your car gets a top-up at the charging station. You can not only play games on the infotainment screen but also stream content on Hotstar and Amazon Prime. The onboard JBL sound system does a great job of making the in-car entertainment experience special. Now, the battery choices: the Curvv.ev is available with either a 45 kWh battery which offers a claimed range of 502 km or a 55 kWh battery which can go up to 585 km on a full charge. Tata Motors claims that a top-up from 10-80 per cent is possible in just 45 minutes, which isn’t just impressive but also a great upgrade over what’s being offered today.

Potent powertrain

To ensure that the Curvv.ev comfortably performs its duty as a primary car, it’s been supplied with an adequately potent powertrain. The 55kWh version makes 165 bhp and 21.93 kg-m, and the power delivery is fairly linear and jerk-free. The instantaneous availability of torque makes the Curvv.ev good fun to drive around. On bad roads, where one might not be able to carry any momentum, this instant torque proves to be quite indispensable. To vary the power delivery, there are three modes to choose from, namely City, Normal, and Sport. The Curvv.ev also gets paddle shifters to adjust the intensity of regenerative braking.

In terms of body dynamics, Tata Motors knows how to set up its cars well, and the Curvv.ev presents to be a good reminder, if you had forgotten that. The ride is comfortable, the overall refinement is quite high, and the suspension is well-damped to not just absorb bumps but also ensure the car isn’t thrown around at higher speeds. Its weight, on the other hand, becomes evident when cornering, but it’s reassuring to learn that the Curvv.ev doesn’t lose its composure. On bad roads, the 18-inch tyres and a fairly handsome amount of ground clearance make it possible for the Curvv.ev to not just cross obstacles but also tackle inclines. Having said that, this is still a front-wheel-drive SUV so its off-road abilities are going to be limited, although on the bright side, it offers an impressive level of high-speed stability. The tractability isn’t bad either, from overtaking slower traffic to maintaining comfortable cruising speeds, the Curvv.ev doesn’t disappoint.

It does all of that while maintaining its unmatched style. It offers a neat cabin that’s packed with features (even some premium inclusions like a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof), comfortable seating and a cavernous boot. It seems promising from behind the wheel, the claimed range is quite impressive, too, and the overall stability can’t be faulted. Its success will be dependent on a variety of factors but there’s one thing for certain: with the Curvv.ev, Tata has found a way to stay ahead of the curve, offering something unique to the market without messing up the basics. Like the new key fob I mentioned earlier, the Curvv.ev is also stylish and modern, but also well-weighted and premium.