There’s a dearth of affordable off-road-capable SUVs in the country, with only a handful of new options. But it hasn’t taken Maruti Suzuki any longer than a few months to make its newly launched Jimny even more attainable. Priced at ₹10.74 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, the Jimny Thunder Edition is a limited run offering, available with a choice between manual and automatic gearboxes, in both Zeta and Alpha trims. Identi-cal to the standard version, the Jimny Thunder Edition comes with cosmetic inclusions like an accessory kit, while effectively knocking ₹2 lakh off the ex-showroom price.

All-electric Toyota Urban SUV Concept revealed

Toyota has released photos of the upcoming all-electric compact SUV, although still in concept form. At 4.3 metres long, it’s fairly close to the existing Urban Cross Hyryder, but this will be underpinned by a new electric platform.

toyota urban concept suv

Further details will be announced next year, but what’s been made official by Toyota (internationally) is that the SUV will be offered with a choice of front-wheel drive and AWD, while there will be two versions based on the onboard battery capacity. Currently, Toyota doesn’t sell an all-electric product in India, and with growing demand, as successfully exhibited by Tata and MG among others, this will be a worthy inclusion in the lineup.

Reown, Royal Enfield’s used-motorcycle business announced

With the arrival of the company-backed initiative called Reown, buying and selling pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles has become easier. For buyers, Reown bundles a warranty and two free services with the purchase of an approved motorcycle. For sellers, it makes the process easy by generating online requests for inspection of their motorcycle.

All the motorcycles sold through Reown will have undergone a thorough check, service, and repair or part replacement by Royal Enfield itself. In addition to that, there will be ex-change benefits, loyalty bonuses, and even finance schemes available through Reown. The scheme is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Flagship Lamborghini Revuelto comes to India

With the V12-engined Aventador having made way for the all-new Revuelto, Lamborghini India didn’t wait too long to bring to our shores its latest flagship. Unsurprisingly powered by a V12 - but now assisted with hybrid tech, taking the combined power output to a serious 1001 bhp - the Revuelto is claimed to be capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

Lamborghini Revuelto

The unmissable gasp when one hears the price is going to last equally long, too. Or maybe just try for yourself: the all-new Lamborghini Revuelto can be yours for ₹8.89 crore, ex-showroom — without options, that is!

Hyundai registers substantial demand for IONIQ 5

Since its introduction earlier this year, the IONIQ 5 has elevated Hyundai’s presence as both an EV maker and also as a market entity in the luxury car space. The carmaker recently announced that in less than a year since launch, it has delivered 1,100 examples of the all-electric car, the latest one to its brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. Locally assembled, the IONIQ 5 shares its platform with the Kia EV6, and is priced at ₹45.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

