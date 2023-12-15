Jaguar Land Rover, which has announced the much-awaited Range Rover Electric, currently in the prototype testing phase, has now had its waiting list opened. It’s a solid push towards the brand’s new identity, and given the added impetus from others in the premium car segment, it couldn’t have come any later than this. It’s described as ‘The Most Refined Range Rover Yet’ and it’s underpinned by the same modular platform as the conventional Range Rover. While further details are awaited, the luxury SUV will have subtle design inclusions to suggest that it’s all-electric. It’ll be manufactured in the UK, and the batteries, too, will be sourced locally, from Jaguar’s new facility in Wolverhampton.

Aprilia RS 457 debuts in India

Manufactured in India, the all-new Aprilia RS 457 is priced at ₹4.1 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel twin which makes 47 bhp, comes with a 6-speed gearbox, and comes with what one would expect from a serious mid-capacity motorcycle: slipper clutch, perimeter frame, USD fork, and an optional quick shifter. Riding modes are complemented by a traction control system, which can be switched on the go. Bookings have opened this week (on December 15) and the deliveries will begin in 2024.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 announced for 2024 launch

Following its showcase and limited-run launch of the Shotgun 650 special edition at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse event last month, the production version of the motorcycle has been announced. Due to reach markets globally in 2024, the Shotgun 650 is based on the 650 Twin platform, and in the brand’s words, is going to be the ‘ultimate canvas for personalisation’. It comes with a modular design (which enables switching between single or double seating, or indeed the luggage-carrying tourer mode), a low 795 mm seating, or indeed the luggage-carrying tourer mode), a low 795 mm seat height, a digi-analog instrument console, and a range of 31 Shotgun-specific accessories. © Motoring World