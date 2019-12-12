Why coopetition makes sense for two-wheeler makers

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Torsten Bellon agrees that it makes sense for two-wheeler makers in India to consider ‘coopetition’ in this new era of disruptive mobility.
‘Coopetition’ refers to collaboration among competitors especially at the back end, in areas like sourcing and common platforms. “I think this makes absolute sense and you see a lot of this in the global passenger car segment,” he says.
He is, therefore, a “bit surprised to see how separated” the Indian two-wheeler industry is in contrast. While it is perfectly normal for manufacturers to guard their turfs and keep product development confidential, “it does not mean that they must not collaborate and share something”.
This, reiterates Bellon, makes sense especially in niche or low volume business. “When you are starting something with low volumes, combining investments benefits the customer through collaboration because of lower costs. And when you offer something less expensive, it makes sense,” he reasons. On electrification for instance, “why not combine skills for a certain product range” especially when volumes are low to begin with. Globally, there are efforts by former foes, Honda and Yamaha, to work more closely together even while their foray has largely been restricted to a small scooter space.
“As a supplier, we develop the same things for various OEMs,” says Bellon. It is quite natural to encounter “some resistance” since companies know that others are buying the same stuff too. This is a form of indirect collaboration “because they use us for the same product”.
Bellon believes the passenger car business wants to have an individual route for electrification and it is not taking off despite huge investments. This is because everyone has different specifications and there is really no standard in place yet.
“Everyone wants a different goal and this is one factor limiting the speed of change. I think it is a good opportunity for the two-wheeler industry at least in the early stages,” he says. By the end of the day, it boils down to volumes and economies of scale. This is where coopetition is important to take the story forward.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...