Clean Facts about Green Buildings

1. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) defines a green building as one which uses less water, optimises energy efficiency, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and provides healthier space for occupants.

2. Buildings certified by IGBC result in energy savings of 40 to 50% and water savings of 20 to 30% when compared to conventional buildings.

3. Initial costs on a green building might be high, but it pays off in the long term by saving money through energy efficiency.

4. Building owners report that green buildings command a 7% increase in asset value over traditional buildings.

5. Research suggests that the better indoor air quality in green buildings can enhance worker performance up to 8%.