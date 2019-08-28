More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
In August 2018, the Delhi High Court reportedly asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) why it did not provide free drinking water to all commuters when metros in other cities were managing to do it. Today, the DMRC has managed to bridge the problem with the help of companies that focus purely on providing drinking water free or at the cheapest rate — charging only for the recyclable paper cup if people do not bring their own bottle or mug. Pi-Lo Shudh Pani Seva Foundation, in fact, is one of the companies which provides drinking water at 45 metro stations, dispensing 2500 litres a day and going forward will be servicing 99 stations.
Pi-Lo does not fetch water from outside; purifies DMRC’s internal water supply, recycling it to provide pure drinking water through its Smart Water ATMs. “The technology used is based on reverse osmosis and ultraviolet purification and ensures 95 per cent plus recovery of water less the 5 per cent wastage,” explains Jatin Kumar, Director at Pi-Lo.
Apart from the metros, the foundation serves free water at Delhi’s historical monuments and other tourist destinations. This includes Qutub Minar, Old Fort, Red Fort, Safdarjung Tomb and some of the city’s hospitals and religious places. The company’s Smart Water ATM mostly uses unprocessed groundwater, which is passed through the process of integrated filtration via the RO mechanism. The filtered water is retained in a chiller tank where its temperature is maintained as required and can be drawn by consumers through a push button or by inserting a coin or card.
While Pi-Lo is now in expansion mode, the foundation was started in 2015 by co-founders Dinesh Goyal and Jatin Kumar. It now operates in 12 cities spread across several States. “The idea was to provide pure drinking water where there was scarcity of it,” says Kumar. A single water ATM treats 500 litres of water on an hourly basis. Being one of the first movers in water purification and with its technology approved by the government, Pi-Lo has added other products and technologies to its portfolio. So, apart from smart ATMs, many of which are solar-based, it has also installed hand-washing units.
Pi-Lo also offers sewage treatment plant (STP) technology to target domestic and institutional needs. “We have installed one of our STPs in an ashram in Rishikesh. The system helps in reducing water wastage and helps to preserve water,” informs Kumar.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...