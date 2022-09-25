Fantasy benefits

Post pandemic employees seem to have the upper hand in the world of work. With attrition rising and the great resignation trend, employers are at their most generous. But will they give in if employees demand some outlandish perks? A poll in the US commissioned by Trusaic, a workplace equity company, asked employees to rank the fantasy job perks they would like. ‘Hangover leave’ topped the polls with nearly a quarter of all respondents voting for “paid celebration recovery leave”. The other interesting benefits sought were “break-up leave” to recover from failed relationships and sleep hygiene analysis or subscription to sleep app.

SHARE













