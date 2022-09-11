The ongoing employee versus employer war at the workplace has got a new twist now. After quiet quitting gained prominence following TikTok creator Zaid Khan’s video about not quitting the job but quitting the idea of going above and beyond, the focus is shifting to “quiet firing”. This phenomenon is when employers quietly reduce the amount of work given to an employee, sideline certain staff and do not give feedback or raises. This is rampant across organizations. Clearly, a lot of burning resentment is present on both sides and it’s all spilling out into the open now.

