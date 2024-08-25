As a part of XLRI’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the XLRI Alumni Association is organising ‘Metamorphose 2024 Summit,’ an event dedicated to shaping the future of human resource management and leadership. A hundred Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) will get together at the forum dedicated to HR transformation.

In the lead up to the summit, there will be ‘Metamorphose Minis’ — a series of eight sector-specific webinars scheduled from August 29 to September 18, 2024. These sessions will feature prominent CHROs from leading organisations who will share insights and explore latest trends, technologies and strategies that are disrupting the workplace.