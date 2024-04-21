Gaurav Kumar, founder and CEO, Yubi, describes how his three-year-old outfit found its place among the biggies in the banking space. Edited excerpts from an interview.

Q You are seen as a unique player in your segment. How did you achieve this?

We are a technology company currently working with financial services and [will work] in future with non-financial services customers. We build software for banks and lending partners across the product suite of lending, collections, and credit. Yubi largely has banking tech in terms of supply chain, partnering with banks for direct assignment software and co-lending. We are today the largest collections technology company. We are a TSP (technology service provider) for partners. If a partner wants us to onboard partner A, B, C, they use our protocol to come on to the platform. Anything we build is based on the protocol, network and software for a specific product.

Q Who are your competitors?

The India market is not one where you can demand much pricing and other commercials. So anyone who’s not serious or bringing enough domain [expertise] to understand the problem areas we are solving cannot survive. We are largely focused on India... you don’t see too many players focusing on India because the competition here is intense. Many players exit within 12-18 months.

Q Have you experienced similar challenges?

We see that in pockets. We saw a lot of players, from the largest in software technology to the fintechs, trying to build software on co-lending. Then we saw some of them exiting because they couldn’t sustain. Software requires a lot of domain [expertise] around financial services. Execution will be the biggest competitive moat.

Q Not many fintechs have had it easy working with banks…

We have had a great experience. Given the size of banks in India, we have benefited enormously because the product maturity progresses very fast. While we are a three-and-a-half-year-old company, our product maturity is already that of a 10-year-old, because they [banks] have enabled it. Banks will require you to make a certain amount of personalisation and customisation. Our biggest learning is that if you want to partner with banks, you cannot make your problem theirs.

Q What went into building Yubi?

Being in Chennai has helped find a great pool of talent from the tech and financial services domain. When you’re building software for financial services it is important to know that you’re working with customers who are regulated. Your allegiance is to the banks and you will do what the banks want.

Q Your profit-and-loss is unlike that of a tech company?

Our gross margin is very high and will remain so. Our cost structures have remained the same and most of it is technology cost. Unlike any other company, we don’t have [a high] sales and marketing cost. You will always see us building more and more tech because our customers are large banks and enterprises.

Q Is breakeven round the corner?

We may be breaking even in FY25

Q IPO plans?

No. We have some marquee investors. We would like to remain private for long. We will go public only when every parameter of the products we are building is completely non-volatile. We would not like to hold any uncertainty for retail investors.

Q Fintechs today command more valuations than plain tech companies. How do you view this?