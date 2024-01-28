One of the marquee Bengaluru fintech poster boys was in Mumbai last week. Not for a leisure trip, but for one of the grandest get together with his business partners (read banks and NBFCs). He was with his battalion of top management and an army of his trusted consultants. The who’s who of the banking, NFBC and fintech fraternity were put up in a five-star hotel, say the people who attended the event strictly by invitation. As much as the food and drinks were lavish and in abundance, when asked what exactly the agenda of this mega summit was, some bankers just shrugged and said it was good catching up with friends after the new year vacation. But apparently, it was a credibility building exercise and since the fintech founder wants to be connected to his lending partners, expensive mobile chargers were gifted to all of them.

