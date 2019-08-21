Dubai T3 offers a grand experience: Bojan Jankulovski,Head of Operations,Maserati India

My favourite airport: My favorite airport is Terminal 3, Airport in Dubai.

What I like about it: It being the world’s largest airport terminal, Dubai airport offers a grand airport experience and the lounges are just spectacular. The e-gates enable one to clear the immigration process in 7 to 10 seconds. The airport additionally offers a superior travel retail experience with multi-brand stores and luxury fashion brands.

What could be improved: I believe that the punctuality of flights can be improved.

Other airports I like: T2 in Mumbai! The terminal is a showpiece of the history and traditions of India and Mumbai and at the same time it is an unprecedented structural and technological achievement.