Saving the fragile ecosystem

The menace of plastic is playing out everywhere, be it the Capital city of Delhi, the floodplains of the Yamuna or far-flung Ladakh and other Himalayan regions.

Ladakh, which has been aware of the scourge and trying to do something about it, recently witnessed the #Saveladakh campaign to bring #freedomfromplastic. The old Leh town saw an active clean-up drive where local organisations such as Ladakh Ecological Development Group and Ultimate Frontier Outlands joined hands with experiential travel company Shoes On Loose to promote the idea of the 3 Rs — Recycle, Reuse, Reduce, to educate locals and tourists alike on the importance of sustainable living and eco tourism.

“For such a fragile and desert ecology like Ladakh, we need to reduce and reuse all that comes here. It is difficult to solve the problem completely on 3 Rs basis, and therefore we need to come up with some innovative solutions to #saveladakh,” said environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, Director at Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) at an awareness event held at the Eco Park in Leh, making a strong case for preserving the fragile ecosystem. Hope the efforts of all the groups together go a long way.