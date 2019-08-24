India Interior

Saving the fragile ecosystem

| Updated on August 24, 2019 Published on August 24, 2019

Graceful leap The wild ass of Ladakh can be found aplenty in the Changthang grasslands

The menace of plastic is playing out everywhere, be it the Capital city of Delhi, the floodplains of the Yamuna or far-flung Ladakh and other Himalayan regions.

Ladakh, which has been aware of the scourge and trying to do something about it, recently witnessed the #Saveladakh campaign to bring #freedomfromplastic. The old Leh town saw an active clean-up drive where local organisations such as Ladakh Ecological Development Group and Ultimate Frontier Outlands joined hands with experiential travel company Shoes On Loose to promote the idea of the 3 Rs — Recycle, Reuse, Reduce, to educate locals and tourists alike on the importance of sustainable living and eco tourism.

“For such a fragile and desert ecology like Ladakh, we need to reduce and reuse all that comes here. It is difficult to solve the problem completely on 3 Rs basis, and therefore we need to come up with some innovative solutions to #saveladakh,” said environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, Director at Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) at an awareness event held at the Eco Park in Leh, making a strong case for preserving the fragile ecosystem. Hope the efforts of all the groups together go a long way.

Published on August 24, 2019
Ladakh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Natural farming works by all accounts, says banker-turned farmer