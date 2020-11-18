Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Better chat experience
‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 new apps, including Asana, Monday.com, HireVue, and Slido, to be integrated into its Teams meetings apps. The new apps for meetings join the 700-plus that are already available in the Teams App Store, Microsoft said in a blog post. Earlier, Microsoft had also announced that it was expanding participation size in a Teams chat meeting from 300 to 1,000.
Home-grown workplace collaboration and communication platform Flock too has announced more features for an enhanced WFH experience. It is adding capabilities like Advanced Search, a choice of Gifs, emoji reactions, rich message formatting and so on. Well, now that we can chat only virtually for some time with our colleagues, might as well make it fun.
Flex workspaces set to grow
A new report by real estate consultancy JLL says that demand for flexible work spaces, which includes co-working spaces, is going to stay resilient, despite the work from home scenario continuing for a while.
The current market penetration of flexible workspaces in total office space stands at 3 per cent and is expected to reach 4.2 per cent by 2023.
“As corporates return to the workplace, they are likely to further leverage flexible space to reduce capital expenditure and create cost savings, while allowing for split teams and de-densification requirements,” says the report.
While the flex-space market had more than tripled over the last three years, the momentum will be slower, going forward.
The entry of more than 300 flex space operators into the country has commoditised this market.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...