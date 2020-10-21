Office Buzz | Last century workflows

The drill to get ONGC future-ready
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Last century workflows
The new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the transition to remote work pretty quickly and efficiently, if this were to continue permanently would they be as comfortable?
A new survey by digital workflow company ServiceNow among 9,000 respondents shows that 50 per cent of employees believe it will be hard to keep up with the new ways of working. This is because 91 per cent of executives say their companies have offline workflows, including document approvals, IT security incident reports, technology processing requests and so on. While progress has been made, not all office administration systems have adapted to digital workplace quickly. Only employees in the US reported modernised systems.
Significantly, more than half the employees surveyed in most regions also feared that companies would put profits ahead of their personal safety. The Netherlands was the only exception.
Flex Huddle Hub
Office furniture solutions company Steelcase has just launched a new workplace offering called Flex Huddle Hub. It allows teams to reconfigure their workplace. Coming at a time when offices are reconfiguring their premises to maintain social distancing, the Flex collection, which comprises mobile desks, seatings, screens and accessories, is highly adaptable.
"Flex Huddle Hub supports visual focus and provides physical and territorial privacy. Its unique geometry offers a sense of enclosure and creates a focal point that pulls the group into the action,” said Joe Ho, Senior Designer of Steelcase APAC.
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...