The growing role of the Chief Risk Officer

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Last month, drug maker Dr Reddy’s, which is in the Covid-19 vaccine race, faced a scary cyber attack. In fact, during the pandemic, cyber attacks on companies have gone up as ‘work from home’ scenarios have increased vulnerabilities. Life Sciences and financial firms face growing risk.
This is why the role of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) will assume huge importance in the new way of working. And this will be a role quite different from the current one wherein the CIO doubles up as the CRO, says Shree Parthasarathy, Deloitte India’s National Leader for cyber risk and security.
As he points out, “The whole gamut of controls have gone for a toss with the ‘work from anywhere’ landscape. Operating models have changed.”
The four big changes, if you peel the layers, are the employee, the facility, the technology and the process, he says. In the new way of working, how do you ensure that the new candidate you have on-boarded virtually has imbibed the culture of the organisation? As for the facility, now that it has moved from the office to the café, the home, or even the resort, how do you ensure it is secure? Monitoring technology in the remote way of working will have to be different as the old ways of providing access may not be adequate. And, finally, the process and control too will change.
However, if you look at the governance structures, the employee comes under the purview of the CHRO, the second would come under the facilities head, the technology is the CIO’s department, and the fourth could be the compliance officer’s responsibility.
So either you have a CRO whose responsibility includes parts of all four, or you could have a committee overseeing risks. Different structures and models will emerge in different companies. But Parthasarathy says that in the education space, at least, the demand for a CRO has gone up.
A valid point made by Parthasarathy is that in the event of a cyber attack, most employees do not know how to respond, or whom to call. Unlike a health emergency or a theft case, where you have emergency numbers you can instantly dial, cyber crimes don’t have a national hotline. Perhaps, it is time for one.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...