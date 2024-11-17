Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial agents. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

The global AMR Awareness Week (November 18–24) seeks to raise awareness and understanding of AMR and promote best practices among One Health stakeholders to reduce the emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

The theme for the week is ‘Educate. Advocate. Act now’. This global health concern impacts human and animal health, food production and the environment. Drug-resistant pathogens pose a threat to everyone, everywhere.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit