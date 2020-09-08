Healthy food for the body & positive thoughts for the mind

1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, especially during this ongoing pandemic scenario. Fitness is more than a routine, it’s my passion. A healthy body keeps your mind stress-free and focused, keeps you energised and gives you immense confidence.

2. I religiously follow a fitness regime and believe in no rest day. The regimen includes a jog during daytime, followed by an intense work-out, including weights and CrossFit training.

3. Eating right and clean is key to a healthy body. And as they say, “Fitness is 70 per cent diet and 30 per cent workout.” I do not believe in any diet programmes although eating a wholesome, nutritious meal is important. For example, extra desi ghee in all traditional Indian meals for strength; seeds and nuts every day like flax seeds, hemp seeds, oats, oat milk, soya milk, quinoa, lentils, grilled chicken and dark chocolate, among others.

4. Having a complete diet that includes all vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbs, fat, is anyway better than adding supplements. I refrain from taking supplements as much as I can.

5. As I am talking about fitness and a healthy body, an extremely important point that we tend to miss out is mental health. We should be very mindful about the thoughts we feed our mind and hence look for positivity in every situation.

(Abhinav Sekhri is CEO & Founder, Admission24)