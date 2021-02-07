It’s time for a healthcare regulator

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
It’s Friday evening and a ‘Jan Sunwai’, or public hearing, on patient experiences at private hospitals during the pandemic has just concluded in Pune.
“Despite the Government capping rates (of certain tests and treatment), there are instances of patients being overcharged. And there is no organised platform for patients to take their problems,” says public health expert Dr Abhay Shukla, emerging from the interaction.
Patient families are forced to borrow money at high interest rates to pay hospital bills, despite having documents that make them eligible for payment by the Government, says Dr Shukla, co-convenor, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.
This problem is present across the country, he says, agreeing on the need for a healthcare regulator. But it should not be a top-down approach, he cautions, calling for an “accountable social regulation”. A “differential approach” that incorporates different ground realities (be it in South Mumbai or rural Nandurbar), while standardising parameters on patient rights and transparency, he explains.
The recent Economic Survey highlighted the concept: “A sectoral regulator to undertake regulation and supervision of the healthcare sector must be considered given the market failures stemming from information asymmetry.”
And while the concept finds favour, the task is easier said than done, say veteran healthcare voices. “It is not comparable to governing the telecom or insurance sector, where there are few players,” says Shukla. Healthcare has many institutions of varying shapes and sizes. The Central system needs to be present at the district level as healthcare issues are complex, varying from overcharging to medical negligence. More work needs to be done on the Clinical Establishments Act (2010) too, he adds.
Shukla suggests multi-stakeholder bodies to address patient issues, but “not in an inspection way”.
Even-handed approach
The call for a hospital regulator has been long in discussion, observes Vishal Bali, but such an agency should be even-handed in its approach to public and private healthcare institutions, big and small outfits, charitable trust-run institutions, nursing homes, and so on. Price and other regulatory issues should not be handled by the same body, he says, pointing to pharmaceuticals. Pricing is handled by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, while other regulatory issues are under the Drug Controller General of India and State Food and Drug Administration, says Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings, who formerly helmed hospital networks Wockhardt and Fortis.
The NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) looks at hospital accreditation and is required for empanelment on Government insurance schemes, he points out. It assesses civil and medical infrastructure, among other things. The Government needs to be clear on what it intends to achieve, he says, adding that the United Kingdom’s NHS (which the Government cites) is a public health system where everyone contributes.
Health is a State subject and, during the pandemic, many States collaborated with private hospitals for Covid-19 treatments and capped prices. But any discussion on pricing should consider input costs as well, he says. The regulatory system should involve an accredited quality system that is “universally applied, adopted and audited,” he adds.
Hinduja Hospital Chief Executive Gautam Khanna understands the rationale behind a regulator. A nodal agency will help standardise matters, but it should not be selective, he says. It should look at quality, infrastructure and pricing. Such a system will also require electronic records across the board — another difficult task, he points out.
Sidharrth Shankar, equity partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, observes that an autonomous regulator to inspect and audit independent healthcare service providers is important to improve overall care for patients. Especially so, he adds, since healthcare expenses are largely borne by the patient directly, unlike the case in developed economies.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...