In over two months, two international incidents allegedly involving contaminated eye drops have put the spotlight on critical products used directly in the eyes.

This underscores the need for hygienic conditions, high quality water usage and compliance to strict good manufacturing practices during manufacturing. But there is another side.

Improper storage. Not just in the manufacturers’ supply chain, but also at the consumer level. In our homes.

Eye and ear drops, and some toiletries are potential problem creators than solvers. Often consumers keep them in their bathrooms, risking a high possibility of contamination.

The white slimy layer often seen in bathrooms are composed of “film-forming microbes” that grow there since the place is under-lit or less exposed to sunlight. One of the Indian made eye drops exported to the United States was alleged to have caused adverse reactions potentially due to exposure to drug-resistant bacteria like pseudomonas. Touching the nozzle of eye drops, storing them in bathrooms, using an opened eye drop after 30 days of opening and bad storage can cause eye sores from a product meant to protect your eyes.

Eye drops are designed to have its integrity intact for 30 days even after repeated opening and closing. By not remembering when the bottle was opened, consumers risk using them for long periods. Exposure to light, heat, moisture and air, speed up spoilage and degradation of medicines. It is not uncommon to come across a number of medicine bottles kept alongside the window (exposed to sunlight) or in the kitchen (heat and moisture). It’s important to read labels and store as suggested.

Consumers often throw the outer cartons and keep the medicine bottles. The cartons help protect them from light and some heat. If the label states, ‘keep in cold place’, store them in the refrigerator’s normal compartment. Never keep syrups and liquid medicines in the freezer. It can freeze to form crystals and degrade the structure, making it unusable. Users of insulin, antibiotic injections, cancer medicines, etc need to take greater care to read labels and store as recommended. Ask for, and use suitable boxes with ice/cold packs even during transporting these medicines. It is, afterall, in the interest of your health, or your eyes, in this case.

Dr DB Anantha Narayana

(The writer is a pharmaceutical and food regulatory expert. Views are personal.)