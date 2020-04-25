My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends

From the regulator: EMA cautions on drugs taken for Covid-19
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India
1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout every day. These workouts are designed for maximum health benefits and suit me perfectly. There are tonnes available on YouTube and across several apps. So, just 7 minutes in the morning give me energy for the entire day. My hectic lifestyle with pan-India and international travel requires me to feel good about myself and my body in order to give my best at all times.
2. I do not eat roti, rice, potatoes or pasta more than twice a month. I have found that as I get older these go straight to my waistline. Plus, there are tonnes of other foods that can give me an ample amount of healthy carbohydrates. I also eat much less meat these days and try to be vegetarian five days a week. This is super simple in India as the Indian cuisine excels in vegetarian options.
3. On weekdays I never eat breakfast. My breakfast consists of multivitamins, Omega 3 and a protein shake (of course, all from Oriflame). This helps me avoid fatigue in the morning, maintain my desired weight and get enough nutrients each day for a healthier and active lifestyle.
4. I spend 10-15 minutes each evening meditating and practising some breathing exercises. This truly helps me with my mindfulness, positivity and, ultimately, happiness. Your body and mind must be in sync to thrive in today’s hectic lifestyles wherein you juggle hundreds of things daily.
5. I always plan my weekends in advance (those that I don’t spend travelling or working) so that I always have exciting things to look forward to. This way, boredom or normalcy hardly ever occurs. I am very fortunate for being able to lead an exciting and interesting life. This is entirely each individual’s responsibility and doesn’t require much time. Plan the things you love to do so you don’t end up sitting on the sofa watching television or staring at your phone too often.
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
It has made governments realise that IP could impede their access to medicines, vaccines, tech or reagents
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...