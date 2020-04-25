My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends

Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India

1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout every day. These workouts are designed for maximum health benefits and suit me perfectly. There are tonnes available on YouTube and across several apps. So, just 7 minutes in the morning give me energy for the entire day. My hectic lifestyle with pan-India and international travel requires me to feel good about myself and my body in order to give my best at all times.

2. I do not eat roti, rice, potatoes or pasta more than twice a month. I have found that as I get older these go straight to my waistline. Plus, there are tonnes of other foods that can give me an ample amount of healthy carbohydrates. I also eat much less meat these days and try to be vegetarian five days a week. This is super simple in India as the Indian cuisine excels in vegetarian options.

3. On weekdays I never eat breakfast. My breakfast consists of multivitamins, Omega 3 and a protein shake (of course, all from Oriflame). This helps me avoid fatigue in the morning, maintain my desired weight and get enough nutrients each day for a healthier and active lifestyle.

4. I spend 10-15 minutes each evening meditating and practising some breathing exercises. This truly helps me with my mindfulness, positivity and, ultimately, happiness. Your body and mind must be in sync to thrive in today’s hectic lifestyles wherein you juggle hundreds of things daily.

5. I always plan my weekends in advance (those that I don’t spend travelling or working) so that I always have exciting things to look forward to. This way, boredom or normalcy hardly ever occurs. I am very fortunate for being able to lead an exciting and interesting life. This is entirely each individual’s responsibility and doesn’t require much time. Plan the things you love to do so you don’t end up sitting on the sofa watching television or staring at your phone too often.