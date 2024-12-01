The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), the Global Self-Care Federation (GSCF), and the International Generic and Biosimilar medicines Association (IGBA) have jointly said that they support an international instrument to end plastics pollution.
Plastics play an essential part in public health “by enabling the availability of safe, effective, and quality-assured medicines for patients around the world”, they said in a joint note.
The greatest potential impact of the instrument will be on medicinal products, where plastic packaging (primary packaging) or a device made from plastic is in direct contact with a medicinal product, or on plastic products used in the manufacturing process.
There are specific considerations for the health industry, due to stringent regulatory rules, to ensure that materials meet rigorous quality, safety, and efficacy standards to protect patient health.
Changes require time and resources, from industry and from national regulatory agencies, to be implemented, they said, adding that testing and validation of innovative packaging material can take 5-10 years to complete.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.