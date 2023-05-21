One of the oldest non-banks which has survived several harsh times is going through another rough patch. Its promoter hasn’t wanted anything with the company for several years and we gather it’s been ages since he even stepped foot at office. It was his trusted lieutenant and friend for several decades managing the show. People call him a brave heart for simply having stood like a rock and pillar holding for the fort in the recent years after the promoter decided to stay away. But now it seems there’s only that much he can handle and he isn’t as hands on as he was before the pandemic. Frequenting between India and Europe the business is literally on its own. To add to the owes, one of its sister concerns which saw marquee foreign investors pump in top dollars on the hope that it would be the next biggest fintech thing are asking for a way out. It is now boiling to handing investors and giving everyone an exit.

