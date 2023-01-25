Incorrigibly infatuated with books, and yet to make the switch to a digital reader?

Read on to see if the all-new Amazon Kindle is the one for you.

Amazon seemingly knows not to mess with a good thing. A comfy 6-incher, the all-new Kindle feels familiar to hold and read on.

In terms of innovation, there isn’t much new here, especially if you’ve used a Kindle Paperwhite before.

While the Kindle Paperwhite has been moving towards becoming a more premium device with bigger displays, the all-new Kindle remains the quintessential e-reader — a gateway drug into a distraction-free digital reading.

Downloading a bunch of books on my to-read list, I fire up the Kindle after a full charge. The 6-inch e-ink display has a pumped-up 300 ppi high resolution.

With 16 GB of storage, I know I’m not going to run out of storage space in half a lifetime, at least.

The USB-C charging is a welcome change from some of the older Kindles which depended on a micro-USB cable for charging. While Amazon promises a battery life of up to six weeks, I tracked it in terms of how many books I read.

Circe by Madeline Miller, the popular Greek myth fantasy retold, was my first read on this Kindle.

Almost 400 pages long with a read time of 8-10 hours on the Kindle, I could save the highlights and ‘X-Ray’ to refer back to when one of the many Greek gods and goddesses was mentioned.

The Last Nomad by Shugri Said Salh — a personal memoir of a nomadic Somalian lady — kept me engaged for all of its 300 pages. The same went for the 500-odd pages of Billy Summers, a crime thriller by Stephen King.

Only towards the middle of the third book is when I found the need to plug the Kindle back in — with around 15 per cent battery left.

A good 4-5 weeks had passed since I had started using the device. I generally read with the brightness pumped up so I’m sure it would have gone on for a little longer if not for that.

Verdict

There are very few gadgets in this day and age that I can call “simple” and mean it as a solid compliment. The relatively affordable all new-Kindle (2022) is one such.

It’s one of the few remaining gadgets that doesn’t make a pomp and show of itself. It improves itself in a way that almost makes the device inconspicuous, allowing the reader and their favourite hobby to take centre stage.

At this price point, there’s never been a better time to make the switch, if you haven’t already.

Price: ₹9,999.

₹9,999. Pros: Lightweight, good battery life.

Lightweight, good battery life. Cons: No warm light, not waterproof.